More low-density multifamily housing is coming to Overland Park in the area around 159th Street and Mission Road near the Blue River.

During their October meeting, the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved the final development plan for triplexes at the southwest corner of the intersection.

This phase of development comes from Arise Homes, an Overland Park-based developer that emphasizes residential development in their projects.

The item was part of the commission’s consent agenda, which means it was approved alongside a series of other planning items without individual discussion.

30+ units are planned for the development

A total of 11 multifamily buildings are planned, each with three units.

There will also be 44 garage parking spots, as well as 33 parallel parking spots.

The development serves as the second phase of an existing multifamily neighborhood to the north of the site.

Site has long been identified for multifamily use

The property at 159th and Mission was rezoned for lower-density multifamily development in 2006, city documents say.

Around the same time, this specific section of the property now eyed for the triplexes was identified for housing development, and while some multifamily housing was eventually built in the area, this part remains undeveloped.

Additionally, the city’s new long-range development plan, Framework OP, designates this area for residential development.

Overland Park planning nearby traffic improvements soon

According to city documents, traffic improvements in the area won’t be required with this development.

However, the city’s capital improvement plan identifies a chunk of Mission Road for upgrades in the next couple of years.

That nearly $14 million project is currently scheduled to occur by 2031 in the newly adopted capital improvement plan. It would be a joint endeavor with the city of Leawood.

The work will include both general infrastructure improvements and roadway widening between Bell Drive and 159th Street, though the full scope of the work is unclear.

In addition to Leawood’s $2.5 million contribution to the project’s cost, Johnson County is anticipated to cover an additional $4.8 million of the price tag.

