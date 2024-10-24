February 15, 1932 — October 17, 2024

Overland Park

Wendell Doolittle, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away on October 17, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 92. Born on February 15, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, Wendell lived a full and vibrant life, marked by dedication to his family, his faith, and his country.

Wendell’s early years were spent in Chicago, where he developed a passion for baseball, particularly cheering for the White Sox, and discovered his lifelong love for reading and classical music. He attended the University of Illinois, where he was a proud member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, graduating with a degree in business. He was a proud Illini alum and fan as well as loyal to the Big 10, returning to Champaign with his family several times to attend Homecoming weekend.

Wendell honorably served his nation as a Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, embodying the values of duty and leadership throughout his service. Upon returning home, he embarked on a professional career that included roles at Armstrong Tile, Universal Atlas Cement, and Marsh McLennan Insurance, where his work ethic and integrity shone brightly.

A man of faith, Wendell was an active member of multiple church communities after marrying Nan and moving to Kansas, including Stanley Community Church, First United Presbyterian Church, Olathe Bible Church, College Church of the Nazarene, New Hope Presbyterian Church, and Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. One could often find Wendell with his original Living Bible on his nightstand, a testament to his enduring faith and love for Jesus.

Wendell’s interests were varied and rich. He was involved with the Leawood South Country Club and the Republican National Committee, expressing his political passions through service and engagement. He enjoyed golfing, walking, and watching baseball, always cherishing time spent outdoors or engaged in spirited debate about his favorite teams. A staunch supporter of the Republican Party, he found great joy in discussing politics and sharing his insights.

His family was his greatest pride. Preceded in death by Nan, his devoted wife, Wendell leaves behind a loving family: his sons, Daniel (Carolyn) and David (Mary Ann); his grandchildren, Kelli (Jordan) Marlow, Katelyn (Kyle) Seitz, Nicholas (Lindsey) Doolittle, Lauren Doolittle and Jeffrey Doolittle; and his great-grandchildren, Mason Seitz and Marigold Doolittle. Wendell cherished every moment spent with his family, attending games and concerts, and celebrating their successes.

He was known for his zest for life, particularly his passion for good food. Wendell often reminisced about his favorite eateries, and his retirement party at Guy and Mae’s in Williamsburg, KS, is fondly recalled by many. Family and friends will remember Wendell as a devoted father and grandfather, whose love and presence will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2:00 pm at Amos Funeral Home, 10910 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203, followed by a procession to Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 159th St., Overland Park, KS, where Wendell will be laid to rest beside his beloved Nan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wendell’s favorite charities, Shelter KC and Wycliffe Bible Translators, or churches in his memory. His legacy of love, faith, and laughter will continue to inspire all who knew him.

