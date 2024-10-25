Obituaries October 25, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Oct. 11-24 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals this week: Frederic P. Lamb Terrence Scott Melvin Emma Marie Flax Arthur Prieb Wendell Doolittle Karen L. O’Hara Donald Thomas Linda Lorain Angell John Stanley Eckels Lorraine Marcella Hake Robert Gene Honaker Evelyn Marie Hurlbert Nona Lindsay LouAnn Maher William “Bill” Henry Hawthorne, Jr. Nancye Canter Joy Caples Charles S Johnson Jack Herbert Pippin Jr Barbara Parker Ron Felkner Jennifer Lou Anning Billie Jean Burris Betty Huff About the author Obituaries Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: A tradition of champions – Blue Valley’s story of academic successNext articleFor 2nd time this year, a Mission councilmember is moving and must leave office Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES For 2nd time this year, a Mission councilmember is moving and must leave office Davids, Reddy spar over abortion, immigration and more in only scheduled debate Shawnee commission OKs proposed expansion of Monticello shopping center Bagel shop Einstein Bros. opening new Lenexa location Commission clears local developer’s plan for triplexes in southern Overland Park