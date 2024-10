The city of Mission is looking for a new Ward 1 councilmember.

Trent Boultinghouse, who is in the middle of his second term on the Mission City Council, is vacating his seat due to moving outside of the city.

Boultinghouse’s last meeting on the city council will be Nov. 20, when he will likely resign before any action is taken.

This upcoming vacancy comes several months after former Ward 1 Councilmember Hillary Thomas resigned from her seat due to moving. Councilmember Josepha Haden Chomphosy filled that Ward 1 vacancy.

The two-time councilmember is moving

Boultinghouse — who was first elected in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023 — said he and his family are moving to Overland Park.

With a young child, Boultinghouse said he and his family are outgrowing their space in Mission’s Ward 1.

While the decision to move outside of Mission was difficult, Boultinghouse said, he knows Overland Park will be a great place for his son to grow up.

“We’ll always look back on our time with Mission with pride and fondness,” Boultinghouse said.

He ran to enhance quality of life, represent young people

Boultinghouse said he ran for city council in 2019 to represent young people on the city council and enhance the quality of life in Mission.

As a resident, he saw pedestrians walking to QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue along a then sidewalk-less Foxridge Drive.

Over the past five years, Boultinghouse helped convert city streetlights to LED streetlights and spearheaded the adoption of a mental health co-responder for the police department.

Boultinghouse said he also got to see the sidewalk along Foxridge Drive installed in the past year.

“It was the honor of my life, and it’s hard to even talk about now, but I took the role seriously everyday,” Boultinghouse said. “I wanted to give my constituents the best representation I could give and I took advantage of all the opportunities, really.”

‘Build those relationships’

Boultinghouse said he’s proud of the relationships he’s fostered with city staff, his fellow councilmembers and constituents.

His word of advice to his successor is to “build those relationships.”

Boultinghouse said working with city staff in particular resulted in a trusting, respectful relationship “that was so instrumental in” his success on city council.

While he plans to keep in touch with the people he’s met over the years, Boultinghouse said, the relationships are also the one of the main aspects he’ll miss.

“I’ll miss the mom-and-pop stores on Johnson Drive and being able to see my neighbors and constituents out at the grocery store,” Boutlinghouse said. “I feel like I always kind of see somebody I know every day here.”

Mission is seeking a Ward 1 resident to fill the vacancy

Boultinghouse is resigning at the Nov. 20 city council meeting, but the city has already opened applications for his soon-to-be vacant seat.

Those who are interested in applying for the Ward 1 seat can submit a cover letter and resume to City Clerk Robyn Fulks at rfulks@missionks.org.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2024.

