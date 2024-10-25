New iced tea shop HTeaO opens in Gardner with a line out the door

HTeaO, a Texas-based iced tea beverage company, opened its first ever Johnson County location earlier this month in Gardner, greeted by a line of customers wrapped around the building and through the parking lot two hours before doors opened.

“We are excited to be here,” said local franchise owner Mark Martinez. “We are excited to be able to serve this community. We are excited to bring some fresh-brewed iced tea.”

The first 250 people in line received a free T-shirt, and anyone who stopped by the new location at 838 E. Main St., from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, received a free tea.

Jason Leib, president of the Gardner Chamber of Commerce, said HTeaO had been the “most highly-anticipated” business opening in the city in some time.

Mayor Todd Winters said he agreed with that assessment.

“I can’t remember bigger excitement or anticipation in the community,” he said.

Winters added that the city was thrilled that two locals, Martinez and his wife, Tracey, are the ones behind the Gardner franchise.

“You have already invested in Gardner,” Winters said of the Martinezes. “We sense that. We are excited about that.”

‘A cool place vibe’

The project to build the new HTeaO just east of downtown Gardner broke ground in mid-April. The opening had been delayed from the end of August, but setbacks with setting up internet pushed the opening to October.

The business specializes in 26 flavors of iced teas.

The self-serve set-up allows customers to drink a variety of options and customize their orders ranging from decaf, caffeinated, peach, mint, watermelon, raspberry and more.

Customers in other locations, mostly around the southern U.S., are known for ordering five or six gallons at a time for picnics, parties and other events, Martinez said.

“It is a festive environment,” he added. “It has a cool place vibe.”

First Johnson County location

Martinez said he felt Gardner was the perfect place for HTeaO’s first Kansas City-area location, noting the city’s staff and city councilmembers have been welcoming and open to the new business concept.

HTeaO originated in Texas in 2009.

The company purifies its water and ice with a reverse osmosis system and then polishes the water with minerals to give its teas a more “clean and pure” taste, according to the company website.

No syrups, preservatives or colors are used in their teas.

The company has locations all over Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Its nearest locations to the new Gardner franchise are in Raymore, Missouri, and others in Kansas in Derby, Wichita and Hutchinson.