The Overland Park Fire Department says a family of four was displaced by an early morning house fire near 95th Street and Horton Street.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood were called to the 9500 block of Horton Street at 2:18 on Saturday morning.

In a news release, Overland Park FD Media Manager Jason Rhodes said crews arrived to report heavy smoke and fire from the garage and first-floor of the house.

All occupants of the home were reported to be outside safely by the time crews arrived.

“Firefighters attacked fire in the garage, first-floor living space, and second floor of the home, while additional crews conducted a search and confirmed no one was inside,” Rhodes said in the release. “It took crews a little over an hour to bring the fire under control.”

One resident was treated at the scene for a minor burn. That person was not hospitalized.

The local Red Cross is assisting the two adults, two children and pets with lodging.

Rhodes said the house suffered significant smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.