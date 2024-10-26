Mike Frizzell October 26, 2024 Emergency Response Family of 4 displaced by Overland Park house fire Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Overland Park firefighters on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning. Image courtesy Overland Park Fire Department. The Overland Park Fire Department says a family of four was displaced by an early morning house fire near 95th Street and Horton Street. Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood were called to the 9500 block of Horton Street at 2:18 on Saturday morning. In a news release, Overland Park FD Media Manager Jason Rhodes said crews arrived to report heavy smoke and fire from the garage and first-floor of the house. All occupants of the home were reported to be outside safely by the time crews arrived. “Firefighters attacked fire in the garage, first-floor living space, and second floor of the home, while additional crews conducted a search and confirmed no one was inside,” Rhodes said in the release. “It took crews a little over an hour to bring the fire under control.” One resident was treated at the scene for a minor burn. That person was not hospitalized. The local Red Cross is assisting the two adults, two children and pets with lodging. Rhodes said the house suffered significant smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleYour Library: Homework help for all age students Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Helping Hands of Johnson County: Terry Loudermill with TEAM Mentor Olathe Trio of popular KC eateries coming to downtown Olathe Developer withdraws plan for project at major Lenexa corner. What happens now? New iced tea shop HTeaO opens in Gardner with a line out the door Olathe tax preparer pleads guilty to fraud, causing $1.5M in tax loss