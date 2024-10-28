A message from Starlight: Journey to Oz on November 9 inside Starlight!

Young people ages 4-10 and their families are invited to become a part of the experience singing, dancing, and acting on stage with familiar characters from Oz during Journey to Oz on November 9 at Starlight. Tickets are $15.

Starlight Theatre is excited to announce its Performances for Young Audiences Series, featuring international, award-winning theater companies to inspire and engage elementary aged youth is returning for a new season.

Developed for young people ages 4-10 and designed for children and adults to enjoy together, this brand-new series provides young audiences the inspirational and developmental benefits of live theatre to community students and families. School matinee performances and weekend family shows ensure young people and their families have opportunities to experience the magic of Starlight.

“We’re proud to present these fantastic titles that take well-known stories and reimagine them for the stage,” Alex Jones, V.P. of Community Engagement at Starlight, said. “Introducing as many young people as possible to the power of live theatre is an integral part of Starlight’s mission and vision, and these highly entertaining performances create opportunities for creativity, emotional development, and shared memory-making.”

Journey to Oz is the first production in this year’s series. There are two showtimes on Saturday, November 9. In this fantastic new adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz,” we are invited to go to Oz with Dorothy as audience members become a part of an experiential production, singing and dancing, and acting alongside professional actors.

When the cyclone comes, the entire theater enters the eye of the storm with whisking lights and exciting music.

The Gruffalo’s Child on March 1 and Underneath a Magical Moon on April 5 are the rest of the series.

All performances are held inside the climate-controlled Cohen Community Stage House. All tickets are $15 and on sale now. Buy tickets to two shows and save! Add tickets to two or more of the shows in the series and you will save 20% on each ticket.