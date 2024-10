A new venue offering go-karting, arcade games and more entertainment is taking shape in Overland Park.

The new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games facility has started construction on its new venue on the grounds of the Aspiria corporate campus.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will operate at 11610 Nall Ave.

The facility will occupy the northwest corner of 117th Street and Nall Avenue, near Aspiria’s entrance.

It will also operate directly west of the Park Place shopping center in Leawood, across Nall Avenue.

Andretti will open its new Overland Park facility by the summer of 2025, according to signage at the city and the company’s website.

Andretti offers “adrenaline-pumping” gaming in various forms

At the facility, people will race go karts indoors on electric tracks.

The Andretti facility will also feature “high tech” virtual reality games and arcade games, as well as other activities like laser tag and bowling.

In addition to gaming, the facility will also offer concessions like pizza, salads, and burgers — as well as a full-service bar.

This marks the first Andretti location in Johnson County

The new Overland Park facility also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the Florida-based company.

The Andretti, Italian racing champions and namesakes for the company, founded Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in 2001.

The original Andretti facility is in Orlando, Florida, but the company has locations in a number of other states like Texas, Georgia, and Arizona.

