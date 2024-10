A forthcoming indoor youth sports training facility in Lenexa will honor the memory of a Shawnee Mission East High School student who died three years ago.

Earlier this month, the Lenexa City Council voted 7-0 to approve a special use permit for the Piotrowski Indoor Facility, a 2,640-square-foot facility planned at 13720 W. 108th and and 13722 W. 108th streets. Councllmember Joe Karlin was absent.

Headed up by Andrew Piotrowski, the father of Olivia Piotrowski, the facility will operate as a private sports conditioning gym that trains youth in a variety of athletic pursuits.

“We’re challenged every day, trying to figure out how we can do something that keeps her memory alive and maybe help some of the community and our son,” Andrew Piotrowski told the city council at its Oct. 15 meeting.

The facility fulfills a need in Lenexa

The facility will occupy two contiguous lots in the College Business Park Condominiums, which is zoned BP-2, a Planned Manufacturing District.

A special use permit is required for the location because the facility will be greater than 20% of the entirety of the multi-tenant building that is allowed by right for personal instruction in that zoning area, according to city documents.

It will be run by Andrew and his wife, Amy Piotrowski, both former college athletes themselves.

The space will offer sport performance training and conditioning for youth athletes ages 6 to 18 years old. Included in its activities are fitness classes, after-school programs and summer camps, as well as sport performance training and conditioning in one-on-one and small group settings.

“There’s a shortage (of places) for our kids to be able to train safely,” Andrew Piotrowski said. “You can’t go in Life Time (gym) in Lenexa as a kid and train with parents, really, as easy as you’d like. So my wife and I decided we’re going to go down this road and have this place in memory of Olivia.”

Olivia was an athlete

Olivia Piotrowski ran cross country as well as track and field at Shawnee Mission East High School.

On Sept. 16, 2021, she died at the of 18 of an accidental fentanyl overdose. On May 1, Cameron Bryant, 28, of Grandview, Missouri, the person that sold her the drugs that ultimately killed her, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court to more than 11 years in prison for felony distribution of drugs.

Following her death, Andrew Piotrowski said the family wanted to continue to honor her memory, as well as help her brother Axel in his athletic pursuits.

“We fought … to get justice for her,” he said. “So after that, we really started deciding we wanted to do something for our son, to keep him straight and to help out other kids that maybe want a place to go somewhere safe with good coaches.”

The facility will be open to select teams, groups

The facility will be privately run and open to select teams and groups. It will operate after 3 p.m. during weekdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. They also hope to offer sessions with parents and their children to train together.

“We wanted to have some clinics to kind of have the communication with the kids with sports and … the parents to kind of bond a little bit more,” he said.

All coaches will be certified by SafeSport, an independent authority that prevents and responds to all forms of abuse and misconduct involving amateur athletes, Piotrowski said.

During his speech to the city council, Piotrowski thanked the city planning department and city leaders for guiding his family through the process.

“(We) thank the council for the consideration of the special use permit and everybody at the planning department,” he said. “They were awesome to work with, so (we) appreciate that.”

Go deeper: Missouri man charged in SM East student’s 2021 death