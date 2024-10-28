JCCC Updates: How to change careers with JCCC

For many working adults, the idea of a career change seems impossible. So many jobs require a college degree, so entering a new field or switching careers could mean returning to school (or attending college for the first time). For an adult who is juggling family, finances, work, and personal life, the idea of stopping work and enrolling in college doesn’t seem realistic.

So, how do people switch careers?

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) understands how difficult it is to make career dreams a reality. That’s why we offer numerous paths to help people make career transitions through our Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) branch and credit programs.

Recent studies show that the 4-year bachelor’s degree requirement is disappearing from many job postings. On the job website Indeed, in 2024, 52% of positions did not have any educational requirements, and only 17% required a 4-year degree or higher.

The first step

First and foremost, adults considering a career change need to understand what they like and don’t like about their job or career. Understanding these facts will help determine the best next steps for them.

Upskill or transition roles within a field or company

For people who like their career field or current workplace, but who want to try something new, JCCC’s WDCE division offers in-person, virtual, and hybrid courses to help them gain new skills and refine the ones they have. This growth can equip them to apply for a position in a different department or master a new skill and land a promotion.

WDCE offers short-term, affordable training in a variety of business subjects like marketing, human resources, accounting, sales, information technology, and more. There are also classes to develop management, organizational leadership, communication, and mediation skills to grow as an employee.

These classes are not for college credit and typically run between 2 and 6 weeks. Explore the complete list of course offerings on the WDCE website.

A complete career change…fast

For people who seek a complete career change, JCCC has three options:

Certifications : Industry-recognized credentials that provide job seekers the skills they need to apply for jobs. Each program’s timing differs, but nearly all take less than 1 year to complete.

: Industry-recognized credentials that provide job seekers the skills they need to apply for jobs. Each program’s timing differs, but nearly all take less than 1 year to complete. Certificates : This JCCC credential offered through WDCE provides weight on a resume when applying for jobs but is not for college credit. Each program’s timing differs, but nearly all take less than 1 year to complete.

: This JCCC credential offered through WDCE provides weight on a resume when applying for jobs but is not for college credit. Each program’s timing differs, but nearly all take less than 1 year to complete. Associate degrees: This JCCC credential is recognized college credit and typically takes 2 years to complete. Credits earned can be transferred to other colleges and universities if students want to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

JCCC offers certifications, certificates, and degrees that bolster careers in high-paying fields like information technology, healthcare, industrial trades, and beyond.

Many certification and certificate-seeking students are hired by area businesses before they even complete their programs. Several of our former students work as freelancers or independent contractors. Their earned certifications and certificates help them stand out from the competition. For more information on job training programs through WDCE, visit continuinged.jccc.edu.

A JCCC associate degree takes more time to complete, but there are more programs and opportunities for credit students. If a student wishes to apply prior college coursework toward a degree at JCCC. they can submit an official transcript to JCCC Admissions. We offer many degree programs that enable graduates to find great careers in just two years (or less!). For more information on associate degree programs, visit jccc.edu/academics.

What about time and money?

JCCC makes it easy to take the leap into education. Many programs offer virtual, evening, and asynchronous classes, so students can keep working while enrolled. Not only does JCCC provide scholarships for both enrolled students and students in WDCE courses, but our affordable tuition rates mean our students can complete a certificate or a degree for a fraction of the cost at other schools. In fact, JCCC was named most affordable community college in Kansas by GOBankingRates.com for 2024.

Area organizations also provide tuition grants and scholarship opportunities. Due to the local need for skilled workers in many sectors, Great Jobs KC will pay for job training tuition at JCCC in 15 different programs. There are age limits and income restrictions on Great Jobs KC/KC Scholars awards. Visit their website to learn more.

Eligible Kansas students can earn a college degree or certificate that leads to high-paying, in-demand jobs in healthcare, law, and computer science at no cost to the student through the Kansas Promise scholarship program. Learn more about the eligible programs and requirements on JCCC’s Kansas Promise webpage.

Start here, go anywhere!

Once a student gets the education and skills they need to support a job change, the sky’s the limit with what they can do. If you’re interested in exploring a career change, JCCC can help make it happen. For more information, visit jccc.edu.