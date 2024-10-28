Wildfires like the one at Shawnee Mission South High School’s outdoor environmental lab last week probably can never be 100% prevented, say prairie management experts.

But the unplanned burn there — which resulted in no injuries — has reopened discussion over the use of controlled burning that they say could make such future fires less severe.

Sparks from nearby construction started the fire

Firefighters were called to the outdoor nature lab near 107th Street and Nall Avenue Monday afternoon to contain a grass fire that had erupted on a part of the 22-acre site, which has been used by the school for learning about environmental science since 1969.

The blaze was started by an errant spark from a construction crew cutting rebar near a road that abuts the lab, said Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes.

Dry, windy conditions carried the sparks into the reconstructed prairie, which occupies four to five acres of the lab area.

There’s no damage estimate yet available from the Shawnee Mission School District, but district spokesperson David Smith said about 80% of the grassy area was burned.

Flames also traveled about 40 feet into parts of a woodland area and around 15 newly planted trees were burned, he said. A Shawnee Mission Environmental Science Lab sign was damaged, as was some fencing.

Exceptionally dry conditions contributed to the spread of the fire, and Rhodes cautioned people to avoid burning if possible and have suppression material ready when working with anything that could produce sparks.

Overland Park City Councilmember Logan Heley said the incident highlights the importance of controlled burning as a way to mitigate fire risk.

“The recent fire at (the environmental lab) serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proactive fire management,” said Heley, who has been an advocate of prescribed burns as a land management tool. “While this incident was unfortunate, it presents an opportunity to educate our community about the benefits of prescribed burns and the role they play in creating sustainable landscapes.”

Heley said tracts of grass in Overland Park including one at the Shawnee Mission Center for Academic Achievement on 71st Street, SM South’s environmental lab and the city’s Jack Sanders Justice Center near 123rd and Metcalf are in “dire need” of prescribed burns every two to three years.

Prescribed burns help the environment

Controlled burns — in which conservationists and firefighters intentionally burn limited parts of grassland — are common sights on open Kansas land but not seen as often in more urban and developed areas of Johnson County.

But they do take place in city and suburban sites like Stoll Park and on the campus of Johnson County Community College, said Matt Garrett, natural resource manager for the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

Other commercial prescribed burn sites include the Overland Park Arboretum, the Blue Valley Science Wilderness Center, Milburn Golf and Country Club, Coffee Creek Park, Heritage Park, Wolf Creek Golf Club and Stilwell Park.

In a typical prescribed burn, park workers will define an area of grass, encircle it and let the fire burn toward the center of the area being targeted, Garrett said.

Burning was a natural part of the Kansas prairie before it was settled and has plenty of benefits, he said.

Controlled fires keep grasses from building up in ways that could eventually fuel more destructive fires. They also burn back invasive plants to give native plants a boost, he said.

For that reason, regular controlled burning is an integral tool in enhancing biodiversity and preventing larger, more destructive blazes.

“You can’t avoid wildfire, but the intensity is much more reduced when you don’t have thatch buildup,” Garrett said.

‘It can be done safely in urban areas’

Although planned burns may be thought of as more of a rural thing, they are also done in urban and suburban areas — as long as all the pieces fall into place, said Garrett, who manages burns on about 1,000 acres in Johnson County a year.

Burn plans, along with contingencies, have to be in place with every city, and there are county air quality permits, as well. Neighbors have to be notified of a prescribed burn. The local fire department has to be on board. And, most importantly, weather conditions have to be right so the smoke lifts and disperses away from neighborhoods.

“So it is possible to do prescribed fires and put good fire on the ground in urban areas,” he said. “It can be done safely in urban areas.”

“The big concern is smoke,” Garrett said. “With the wildfire [at SM South], smoke went everywhere. Good fire focuses on making sure the smoke is lifting and leaving in the direction you want it to go.”

In a denser urban area, crews will limit a burn to a quarter or half acre to keep the smoke at a minimum, he said.

“I think a short-term exposure to a little bit of smoke is much less of a big deal than having a wildfire in an urban area that would really impact neighbors,” he said.

For that reason, Garrett said, it’s plausible that bringing back controlled burning to SM South’s environmental lab could be a plausible long-term goal.

Development poses challenges, risks

The school’s environmental lab, established in 1969, conducted prescribed burns as recently as the 1990s, Garrett said. Development in the decades since may have brought that to an end.

Deep Roots KC, a nonprofit, works with the Shawnee Mission School District on managing the environmental lab. The group’s program manager Chris Cardwell said there haven’t been controlled burns at that site in recent years because of concerns about air quality on surrounding businesses and homes.

Development has now surrounded the outdoor lab, with a University of Kansas medical campus, Top Golf and the school, as well as Interstate 435 to the south.

“We are in the built environment,” he said. “We are in the urban community, and human health and safety has to be number one.”

Beyond prescribed burns, alternative fire management strategies do exist, he said, but they generally don’t have the ecological benefits of burning.

When burning can’t be done, land managers may have to turn to chemicals or hand removal of invasive species that can crowd out native plants.

Since it does not use fire, the school district mows the area in mid-winter, Smith said. However the district has another grassland of about 18 acres at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School that does use prescribed burns.

There could be benefits to the unplanned fire

The environmental lab has been well managed and did not have a buildup of fuel (dry plant matter), Cardwell said, adding that he doesn’t believe an alternative management strategy would have prevented the recent wildfire.

That said, there may be benefits to the unplanned burning.

Now that the thatch is burned off, Cardwell said there will be excellent conditions for sowing some more plant diversity there. Wild prairie seeds generally need some cold weather to help them germinate, and often do well when sown directly into snow, he said.

“Just wait until next spring and watch the bloom diversity in that space. It’s going to pop off,” he said.

Around spring or early summer, “I feel like that site is going to be selfie central. Just wildflowers galore. It’s going to be beautiful.”