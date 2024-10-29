Gertrude “Gertie” Helena Myers

March 3, 1935 — October 16, 2024

Olathe, Kansas

Gertrude Helena (Van Hee) Myers, known as Gertie, 89, of Olathe, Kansas, and previously of Kansas City, Missouri and Leawood, Kansas, died peacefully on Oct. 16.

Gertie was the ultimate Girl Scout. Born on March 3, 1935, in Kansas City, she was the oldest of four children born to Mary Frances (nee Smith) and Al V. Van Hee. She grew up at 5732 Tracy St. and was surrounded by love with her grandparents living upstairs and great Aunts living in and near throughout her life. At 14 months her brother Al V., Jr. was born, and little sister Elizabeth came along when Gertie was just a little over two years old. The three siblings enjoyed wonderful times and many of those times were memorialized by the photos patiently and artistically captured by Al, Sr, and his brownie camera.

Gertie attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School at 5220 Troost Ave and was taught by the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVMs). At that time the school had only seven grades and eighth graders went on to high school. It was in seventh grade that newcomer George Myers caught Gertie’s eye. They both graduated from SFX in 1948 and the graduation luncheon included fried chicken, fruit jello salad, potato chips, carrot strips, celery hearts, hard rolls, ice cream and cake, and orangeade and mints. The two dated off and on through their high school years – Gertie attending Bishop Hogan High School at 1221 East Meyer Blvd. and staffed by the Sisters of Charity. It was in her high school years that Gertie’s fourth sibling, David was born and greeted with much joy. In 1952, Gertie was elected “Outstanding Citizen” by her classmates. She took on many leadership roles in high school and co-edited the newspaper. She was also an active member of the Interracial Committee and member of the Pep Club. In her Senior year she was inducted into the National Honor Society. She exhibited her theatrical ability in several plays as well.

Gertie attended the College of St. Teresa at 5600 Main St. (the college changed to Avila and moved to 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Missouri in the 1960’s, later becoming Avila University in 2002). There she continued with many of the same passions as in high school, writing for the newspaper, performing in plays, and taking on leadership roles whenever needed. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and graduated in 1956. On 17 August 1957 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church she married that newcomer from seventh grade, George Henry Myers, Jr., who was attending the University of Kansas Medical School. They needed a Kansas address to pay in-state tuition, so their first home was a small apartment behind a garage in semi-rural Wyandotte, Kansas, a short drive to Lawrence. Gertie loved the rural part of the drive back and forth to her job at Trinity Lutheran Hospital where she worked as the Administrator’s Secretary and PR person until the birth of their first child, Joseph, in the summer of 1958. Their second son, Thomas, was also born while living in that small apartment, but in 1960 George started his surgical internship at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and it was there that their daughter, Virginia (Gin), was born. Three years later, the family moved again to Rochester, Minnesota, where George did his residency at the Mayo Clinic and two more daughters: Michelle and Karen were born and completed the family. Gertie patiently and expertly supported George in his career moves, which included Bethesda, Maryland and Birmingham, Alabama before moving back to the suburbs of Kansas City on the Kansas side in 1974.

Gertie was the perfect Girl Scout leader, homeroom mom, field trip chaperone, home party planner, baker, chauffeur, personal accountant, volunteer, and hostess with the mostest. She was a true homemaker in every sense of the word. Gertie’s support for George’s career and hobbies was unparalleled. She was active as a volunteer at St. Joseph’s hospital and was the President of the Auxiliary there for a number of years. She was instrumental in the foundation of the gift shop there. She attended every Jaguar car show and was just as much a winner of the trophies earned as was George. She stayed involved with the Avila College Alumni group, serving as President twice and was always involved in organizing the reunions of her SFX grade school class. She also served as President of the Notre Dame de Sion Mothers Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping, food, playing bridge, gardening, spending time with friends, travel, shopping, and decorating for the holidays. She also loved a good bargain and could be found at many an estate sale over the years. She followed in the footsteps of her father and loved to take pictures at every event – always getting “double prints” and sharing them with those involved, complete with a full description of the people, occasion and date written on the back of every photograph. And she never missed attending a single activity that her children were involved in, attending every Scout award ceremony, school play, swim meet, etc. Her kids knew that if they looked up, they’d always be able to see their mom in the crowd. She also lovingly cared for her parents and mother-in-law as they aged, as well as her great aunts and even the elderly Roup cousins. Her generosity was a shining example of the values passed on to her by her family and the nuns who taught her to love and care for all of God’s creation.

After the children were grown, Gertie and George built their dream house in the Cedar Creek subdivision in Olathe, Kansas, and Gertie, always the teacher’s pet, attended graduate school at Johnson County Community College for several years, taking classes in computers, fabric, and furniture. She also studied for and became a National flower judge. Gertie and George spent many years enjoying their condo at the Lake of the Ozarks as well as at their Naples, Florida condo. Gertie loved spending time with her seven grandchildren in all of those places and planning fun activities for them, especially around the holidays.

In 2015 Gertie suffered a series of strokes that left her unable to drive. She was diagnosed with congestive heart failure several years ago. She and George moved from Olathe back to Kansas City, Missouri in 2021 and then back to Olathe this past summer. George passed away in August just before they would have celebrated their 67th anniversary. They had been friends and nearly constant companions for 79 years.

Gertie was described in the Bishop Hogan High School newspaper in 1952 in a way that described the ultimate Girl Scout: “Gertie never ceases to extend her sparkling personality and friendly smile to everyone and is always willing to lend a helping hand wherever she is able.” This remained a perfect description of her throughout her life.

In addition to her five children, Gertie is also survived by grandchildren: Katie Myers, Annie Buchanan (Bryce), Mary Szulakowski (Matt), Sarah Padesky (Andrew), Teresa Myers, Casey Shaw, and Haley Shaw and by one great grandchild, Ward Buchanan. She is also survived by her sister: Lizann (Don) Soetaert and brother Dave (Carolyn Coleman) Van Hee and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and brother Victor (Jean) Van Hee.

A rosary will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic church on Monday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m. followed by visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri where she will join her husband, parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and great aunts who were also laid to rest there.

