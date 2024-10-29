January 15, 1927 — October 19, 2024

Olathe, Kansas

Grace Herrera passed away peacefully in her sleep on the afternoon of October 19, 2024, at the age of 97. Grace was born January 15, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri to Ezequiel Gomez and Dolores (Gonzalez). Grace met and married Manuel Herrera in 1947 and together they raised 5 children.

She spent over 30 years working as an electronic assembler at Bendix in South Kansas City, Missouri where she made many wonderful friends and was affectionately known as “Gracie.” Grace’s enduring Catholic faith, unmatched hospitality, compassion for the less fortunate and pride in her family will be remembered by all who loved her.

Grace is survived by her children Rick Herrera (Sue) Suzanne Baker, (Phil), Steve Herrera (Laurel), and Michael Herrera (Sue); sisters, Olivia Mora and Angelina Gomez; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Herrera; daughter, Pearl Carr; grandchildren, Kenneth Carr, Adam Baker and Suzanna Herrera and sisters, Connie Rabago and Rosemary Davila.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm with a 7:30 pm Rosary at Muehlebach Funeral Home 6800 Troost Kansas City, Missouri 64131. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, October 30th, 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Parish, 11822 Holmes Road Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Following the Funeral Mass, she will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, located at 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO, 64138.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.