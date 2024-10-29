Lenexa Police say a person with a gun robbed a woman outside of a QuikTrip store near 95th Street and Interstate 35 on Monday night.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip, 12355 W. 95th St., at 10:38 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, told the Post that a woman was standing outside on the east side of the building as she waited for a relative to come out of the store.

“As the female was waiting, the suspect walked up to her, pointed a handgun and took her purse,” Chavez said. “The suspect was wearing a ski mask and was described as being approximately 5 feet, nine inches [tall] and 200 pounds.”

The woman was not injured.

Officers from Lenexa and Overland Park surrounded the area, and a K-9 searched for the suspect.

“A K-9 search for the suspect was unsuccessful,” Chavez said. “It is unknown if the suspect ran to a vehicle nearby or to one of the nearby apartments or hotels.”

At 10:56 p.m. Monday, as officers were searching for the robbery suspect, they were informed by a resident in the 12400 block of West 97th Terrace — about a half mile south of the QuikTrip — that a motorcycle had been stolen.

Chavez says the motorcycle theft is currently believed to be unrelated to the robbery.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents can contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.