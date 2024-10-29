June 29, 1937 — October 23, 2024

Lake Quivira

Marlene “Patty” Calliham passed away peacefully on October 23, 2024, surrounded by her husband and children. A Celebration of Life is planned for Tuesday, October 29 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at the Lake Quivira Clubhouse, upstairs ballroom, 100 Crescent Blvd., Lake Quivira, KS 66217.

Patty and her identical twin sister “Beanie” were born in Valley, Nebraska to Harry and Bess Green in 1937. Patty was raised in Valley and active in her small high school, as well as working at the local movie theater and her father’s bank. Upon graduation, Patty enrolled at the University of Nebraska, where she joined the Delta Gamma sorority. After leaving Lincoln, she began her teaching career in Lexington, NE. Through a friend she met there, Patty moved to Corona del Mar, California, and continued teaching while living with seven friends in what was affectionately dubbed, “The House of Eight.” It was during her years in California that Patty met Marine 1st Lieutenant Max Calliham, whom she married in 1963.

Patty and Max moved to Kansas in 1964, and between 1965 and 1970 had three children. In 1976, the family of five settled at Lake Quivira. Here, Patty maintained a home worthy of a magazine spread, and entertained family and friends with meals fit for royalty. When she wasn’t planning a dinner party for 12 (or 24!), polishing her antiques, or making homemade macaroni & cheese for her grandchildren, Patty loved to travel. Being married to an airline captain made it easy to hop on a plane for Delta Gamma conventions, bridge tournaments, antique shows, House of 8 reunions and more, including nearly 20 trips to London.

Patty’s lifelong passion for Delta Gamma was show through holding numerous positions in the KC-area Delta Gamma alumni chapter and resulted in winning several rewards for her dedicated service, which included six years as Advisory Board Chairman for the DG chapter at the University of Kansas. Rain or shine, “Mrs. C” would drive to Lawrence every Monday during the school year for the chapter meetings and to share her love for DG with a new generation.

Patty will be missed by all who knew her, and her family will forever remember how she loved them “Ten thousand Gazoobahabbawabbas.”

Patty is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved twin sister. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Max; son Scott (Mary Courtney) of Snowmass Village, CO; daughter Nancy of Lenexa; son Steve of Lenexa; five grandchildren Hanna Donohue (Mitch), Adam Parker, Jackson, Wyatt and Lauren Calliham, and numerous friends from far and near.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI).

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.