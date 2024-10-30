The cities of Overland Park and Lenexa are teaming up to replace the 103rd Street bridge that crosses Flat Rock Creek.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval of two interlocal agreements with the city of Lenexa tied to the project.

One agreement details the responsibilities for the bridge project, while the other lays out each city’s responsibilities in maintaining it into the future.

The north side of this stretch of 103rd Street is in Lenexa near Flat Rock Creek Park and the city pool of the same name. The south side is in Overland Park near the Oak Park neighborhood.

Although the cities will split the project’s cost — $1.35 million, or about $675,000 a piece — Lenexa will ultimately administer it.

What’s planned for the 103rd Street bridge?

The bridge that exists today has space for two lanes of motor vehicle traffic. There is also a five-foot pedestrian bridge next to it and a completely separate bridge for foot and bicycle traffic on the Overland Park side of the road.

Per Overland Park’s capital improvement plan, the 103rd Street bridge that crosses the creek needs replacing “due to ceiling deterioration” and to reduce flooding that affects the flow of traffic — or “roadway overtopping.”

Additionally, the actual structure for the new bridge will need to be larger than initially anticipated “to increase the waterway opening of the bridge.”

Lenexa City Engineer Tim Green said in an email that the new 103rd Street bridge will be a 16-foot-by-10-foot structure — compared to the existing 12-foot-by-8-foot. It will be paved with curb and gutter.

The new bridge will still have room for one lane of vehicle traffic going both directions, but instead of one pedestrian path, it will include two 5-foot-wide dedicated pedestrian lanes, according to Overland Park city documents.

Flat Rock Creek has historical significance

Flat Rock Creek flows into Indian Creek (a tributary of the Blue River) between Quivira and Pflumm roads, just east of Interstate 35.

The area around the creek was a key overnight stopping point on the Santa Fe Trail for people traveling west, according to the Lenexa Historical Society.

Now, Lenexa’s nearly six-acre Flat Rock Creek Park and Pool marks the place.

Next steps:

The full Overland Park City Council will need to consider the interlocal agreements next.

Additionally, the Lenexa City Council will have to take similar action as well, which is scheduled for its Nov. 19 meeting.

Actual construction is scheduled for next year.

After the new bridge is built, the cities will share the responsibility of maintaining it and the associated cost of that, though Lenexa will be in charge of inspecting it.

