fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Traffic & Roads

Overland Park and Lenexa replacing 103rd Street bridge over Flat Rock Creek

Share this story:

Overland Park and Lenexa are planning to replace the 103rd Street bridge over Flat Rock Creek.
Overland Park and Lenexa are planning to replace the 103rd Street bridge over Flat Rock Creek. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The cities of Overland Park and Lenexa are teaming up to replace the 103rd Street bridge that crosses Flat Rock Creek.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval of two interlocal agreements with the city of Lenexa tied to the project.

One agreement details the responsibilities for the bridge project, while the other lays out each city’s responsibilities in maintaining it into the future.

The north side of this stretch of 103rd Street is in Lenexa near Flat Rock Creek Park and the city pool of the same name. The south side is in Overland Park near the Oak Park neighborhood.

Although the cities will split the project’s cost — $1.35 million, or about $675,000 a piece — Lenexa will ultimately administer it.

What’s planned for the 103rd Street bridge?

The bridge that exists today has space for two lanes of motor vehicle traffic. There is also a five-foot pedestrian bridge next to it and a completely separate bridge for foot and bicycle traffic on the Overland Park side of the road.

Per Overland Park’s capital improvement plan, the 103rd Street bridge that crosses the creek needs replacing “due to ceiling deterioration” and to reduce flooding that affects the flow of traffic — or “roadway overtopping.”

Flat Rock Creek runs through Lenexa and Overland Park under 103rd Street.
Flat Rock Creek runs through Lenexa and Overland Park under 103rd Street. It flows into Indian Creek, a tributary of the Blue River. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Additionally, the actual structure for the new bridge will need to be larger than initially anticipated “to increase the waterway opening of the bridge.”

Lenexa City Engineer Tim Green said in an email that the new 103rd Street bridge will be a 16-foot-by-10-foot structure — compared to the existing 12-foot-by-8-foot. It will be paved with curb and gutter.

The new bridge will still have room for one lane of vehicle traffic going both directions, but instead of one pedestrian path, it will include two 5-foot-wide dedicated pedestrian lanes, according to Overland Park city documents.

Flat Rock Creek has historical significance

  • Flat Rock Creek flows into Indian Creek (a tributary of the Blue River) between Quivira and Pflumm roads, just east of Interstate 35.
  • The area around the creek was a key overnight stopping point on the Santa Fe Trail for people traveling west, according to the Lenexa Historical Society.
  • Now, Lenexa’s nearly six-acre Flat Rock Creek Park and Pool marks the place.
A pedestrian path next to the 103rd Street bridge over Flat Rock Creek.
A pedestrian path on the north side of the103rd Street bridge over Flat Rock Creek. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Next steps:

  • The full Overland Park City Council will need to consider the interlocal agreements next.
  • Additionally, the Lenexa City Council will have to take similar action as well, which is scheduled for its Nov. 19 meeting.
  • Actual construction is scheduled for next year.
  • After the new bridge is built, the cities will share the responsibility of maintaining it and the associated cost of that, though Lenexa will be in charge of inspecting it.

Keep reading: Overland Park to cut down lanes on stretch of Santa Fe Drive, add room for bikes

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
Perspire Sauna Studio enters the Leawood spa scene
Next article
Bridge to Fit: Are you getting the most out of your strength training?

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO