A spa offering “full-spectrum” sauna treatments has arrived in Leawood.

Perspire Sauna Studio opened its doors earlier this fall, at the Park Place shopping center.

Perspire Sauna Studio is at 11556 Ash St.

The spa occupies a space on the west side of the Park Place shopping center, near French bistro Aixois.

Picasso Exotic Aquatics previously occupied that space, until the store relocated to Lenexa earlier this year.

Perspire Sauna Studio operates from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Perspire offers infrared sauna treatments

Perspire offers sauna therapy through infrared treatment, red light therapy, and chromo therapy.

Customers undergo these treatments by relaxing underneath heat rays of different colors inside private saunas.

Each private suite comes with customizable settings for light colors, temperature and entertainment preferences.

Customers can either opt for single sessions or memberships, the latter of which begin at $79 per month.

Leena Bhakta, franchise owner of Perspire in Leawood, said the treatments there can be used for goals like pain reduction, muscle rejuvenation, and relaxation.

Since opening the Leawood spa, franchise owner Leena Bhakta said one of the most exciting parts has been getting to know Perspire’s regular customers and hear their reasons for coming in — whether that’s athletes seeking muscle recovery or people just looking to relax and detox.

“People and their journeys are so fascinating,” she said. “It just brings me gratitude that they’re coming here and I get to be a small part of that.”

This marks the second Perspire location in Johnson County

The company has one other Johnson County location in Lenexa, under different franchise ownership.

Later on, Bhakta said she hopes to expand Perspire’s Johnson County presence further, once the first studio fully gets on its feet.

“After hearing the community being so excited for us to open, and then (customers) feeling the benefits of it within just a couple weeks, it really helps us connect the dots that the community needs us,” she said.

Want more local business news? Construction begins on ‘adrenaline pumping’ gaming venue in Overland Park