William (Bill) Benjamin Williams reached the end of his wonderful life on October 18, 2024, at the age of 77.

Bill was born in Joplin, Missouri on April 18, 1947 to Martha Reynolds and Wilbur Karon (WK) Williams and raised in Mount Vernon, Missouri. After graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1965, he attended the University of Arkansas and studied Business Administration. At Arkansas, Bill pledged Lambda Chi Alpha, whose brothers were among many treasured lifelong friends. Bill was a member of Blue Key, Alpha Kappa Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, a charter member of the Finance Club, and elected by the student body to be Treasurer for Associated Students,1969. Most importantly, Bill met Linda Clay at Arkansas and they were married after graduating in August 1969.

Bill examined banks for the U.S. Treasury Department until he reported to the Naval Officer’s Candidate School. Lt. j.g. Williams proudly served as Communications Officer and Navigator aboard USS Vesole. Following his Naval Service, Bill attended the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University, earning a Masters in Business Administration and receiving the Elijah Watts Sells Award for superlative CPA exam performance.

Bill began his career as a Management Consultant with Touche Ross & Co in Kansas City where he raised his family. His love of finance and investments led his career into banking including: Safety Federal Savings and Loan, Colonial Savings and Loan, North American Savings Bank and Guaranty Bank. Upon retirement, Bill and Linda returned to Arkansas, where he doted upon his grandchildren whom he adored. He tirelessly rooted for the Razorbacks. Bill inherited a lifelong passion for golf from his father and counted two holes-in-one among his accomplishments. He was a member of Hot Springs Country Club where he honed friendships and his game with a close-knit group of daily golfers.

Bill is survived by his wife Linda and two children, Mary Kathryn of Dallas, Texas and Benjamin Clay and his wife Whitney Bartlow of Leawood, Kansas. He leaves behind his granddaughters Elliott Paige, Parker Elise, and Lauren Clay. He is survived by his sister, Aimee Margaret Hilliard of Chicago, Illinois, many other family members, and countless dear friends.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and Elite Hospice, Dr. Sunil Kakadia, Dr. John Burda, Madelyn Wilcox RD, Dr. Jim Sheppard, Dr. Erin Baldwin, and Dr. Aaron Baldwin for their compassion, expertise and friendship. A celebration of Bill’s life for friends and family will be forthcoming. Final arrangements are under the direction of Caruth-Hale Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, 100 St. Vincent PL, Batesville, AR 72501.