A message from Lenexa: Shop local, get festive & unwrap joy

Prepare for a joyful and spirited holiday season with three opportunities to shop local. First, unwind at the Lenexa Public Market with live music, delicious food, and unique local gifts. Next, stock up on fresh, high-quality ingredients at Lenexa’s indoor Farmers Market shopping events, perfect for your holiday meals and handmade presents. Finally, explore heartwarming creations crafted by local youth.

Friday, Nov. 22

5 to 9 p.m.

Lenexa Public Market

Start your busy holiday season with the perfect laid-back evening at the Lenexa Public Market with live music in the air. Relax with your gal pals and get a head start on gifts for everyone on your list. Take advantage of drink and food specials, and shop for high-quality, locally made goods from a variety of craft and artisan vendors. View list of participating craft vendors at LenexaPublicMarket.com/SMJ.

Saturdays, Nov. 23 & Dec. 21

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lenexa City Hall

Want to feature high-quality ingredients in your celebratory meals or give handmade gifts to loved ones? Lenexa Farmers Market vendors offer a variety of locally raised, grown, and made products on two special shopping days. Stock up on all kinds of goodies to ensure a successful holiday season. Lenexa.com/FarmersMarket

Sunday, Nov. 24

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lenexa Public Market

From arts and crafts to homemade treats, the Kid Makers Market is all about young entrepreneurs sharing their talents, learning about business and celebrating creativity. See the list of kid makers and their charming creations at LenexaPublicMarket.com/KidMakers.