Blue Valley School Buzz: The science of teaching – how Blue Valley educators use data to shape student success

Huddling over streams of data, teachers use evidence to help unlock the potential of every student who walks through their doors. They’re not just planning lessons; they’re anticipating needs, adapting strategies and crafting experiences that ignite a passion for learning.

To support their student learning, Blue Valley educators have mastered the art of using data to guide the design of their instruction, connecting numbers with lessons.

And this learning doesn’t stop in the classroom. Having dedicated time for teachers to expand their skill sets and grow professionally is crucial to driving student success.

“Teachers in Blue Valley are professionals,” said Kelly June, Blue Valley’s Executive Director of Academic Services. “They understand that there is an art and science to teaching. Not only do they spend time fine-tuning their craft — the art of what they do every day — but they very much lean into the science of teaching.”

