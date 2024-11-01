Local talent of all ages sweep the stage in suspenders, bowler hats and drop waist ruffle dresses to perform “The Music Man,” an award winning, critically acclaimed American musical.

This production, written by Meredith Willson in 1957, opens up The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre’s 20th season at The Jewish Community Center (The J).

The show’s debut was on Saturday, Oct. 26, with eight more performances left up until the last curtain fall on Nov. 17.

Patrick Lewallen and Lacey Connell are both Kansas City natives and professionals in the entertainment industry. They will be starring as lead characters, Harold Hill, a smooth talking traveling salesman and Marion Paroo, the stubborn town librarian, respectively.

Lewallen has sung for audiences across the globe; he’s known for tours like “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Rock of Ages.” Still, he considers Hill to be a “bucket list role.”

Connell studied music in New York City and acted before focusing on family and making more behind-the scenes appearances, her most recent being Music Director for last summer’s hit “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

She’s excited to finally be sharing the stage with her daughter, Jane, for the first time.

“She’s 9, so right about my age when I started doing theater,” Connell said. “Seeing her face and how much she’s loving it, I’m able to live through some of that again. There’s also the opportunity to hold her hand a little bit literally and figuratively. As a mom I really love having her with me.”

A con artist’s scheme is foiled by budding romance

The musical is set in 1912, River City, Iowa, where Hill sweet talks naive townsfolk into buying instruments and uniforms for the boys’ band he has promised to organize. In reality, Hill doesn’t know one note from another and plans on taking the money and running without giving music lessons.

But Hill falls for Paroo, who is strong-willed and independent. He eventually catches her attention, and as their love story unfolds, he is conflicted between settling down and starting fresh or following through with the con.

“Their relationship is what we watch most,” Connell said. “Both of them ended up being very different people than who we thought they were in the beginning. So there’s this message of understanding where people come from and not taking anything at face value.”

Showing times include:

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at 7:30 pm.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 and 17 at 2 pm.

Thursday, Nov. 7 and 14 at 7:30 pm.

The signature songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” love ballads like “My Special Someone” and barber shop quartet numbers are said to give crowd members waves of nostalgia.

“I hope that a lot of people see it,” said Tim Bair, director and scenic designer. “It’s that big old-fashioned feel-good kind of evening. There are a lot of kids in the show and different kinds of characters. It’s really pretty to look at and perfect for the whole family.”

Tickets can still be purchased at TheWhiteTheatre.org for $18.