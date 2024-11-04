Chuck McKinley

September 27, 1949 — October 30, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Marshall Charles McKinley, lovingly known as “Chuck,” passed away after a brief illness on October 30, 2024, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 75.

Born on September 27, 1949, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chuck was the cherished son of William G. McKinley, Sr. and Marylin J. Kimmel.

Chuck graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1968. After graduating from Baker University, he began a career as a car salesman working his way up to facility manager at Hendrick Chevrolet. He retired in 2014. Once retired, Chuck helped organize several class reunions and enjoyed many river cruises in the United States with Myra.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Robert Ramey and sister-in-law Gayle McKinley. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Myra Burrell, his brother, William G. McKinley, Jr., his sister, Linda Ramey, his faithful companion, Blizzard, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom remember him for his warmth, humor, and steadfast support.

A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at 11:00. The service will be at noon. Memorial contributions in memory of Chuck may be given to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, Mo 64137.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.