Local Democrats expressed alarm Sunday over a clip from a video call in which Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican and Kansas House Majority Leader, expresses excitement over the idea of “stepping over local control” and dissolving local school boards.

The video was posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter) anonymously by an account called the Great&PowerfulOz. The video is of a Zoom call and is dated March 10, 2023.

The same X account began posting in August and has posted videos of a number of videos of Croft and other local Republicans speaking on a variety of matters, from vaccines to the selection of judges. The leaked videos, which are presented with no background or context for how they were obtained, have attracted the attention of statewide media.

‘Step over local control’

The clip begins with Croft saying, “So when is it that we’re going to step in and do local control? When are we going to step over local control in doing that? That’s clearly the local government making decisions based on what they view their budget as and who we’ve put in those offices.”

There’s no explanation on what was meant.

Maria Holiday, the local GOP chair, then responds, “But I feel we really need to address that in Johnson County strongly because [county chair] Mike Kelly is never going to back up until we push him back.”

Croft replies, “Yeah. Or we get him out of there which is what we need to do. Unfortunately that’s four years away, right?”

Holiday then says, “Umm… Are there alternatives to that?”

Croft: “Hey, you know what? There actually is some [sic] alternatives to things. I’m glad you brought that up. But I mean I’m going to need to go research the county commissioner things more, but I did find out about the fact that we have school districts — local school board districts — that are removing schools from the district.”

After what appears to be an edit to the video, Croft continues: “But in the process of learning that I also found out we can dissolve the school board. You can do it by petition. And I owe you guys the specifics on how to get that done, and I will be doing that because I am so stinkin’ excited about the possibility there.”

Holiday then says, “I feel like you should insert an evil laugh.”

Laughing, Croft responds, “I like that.”

Croft in race for reelection in Overland Park

Croft has not yet responded to the Post’s Sunday night requests for comment and clarification about the clip. We’ll update the story with his remarks if we receive a response.

Croft’s Democratic opponent for House District 8, Pam Shernuk, said she was disturbed by the clip and struck by how different it seemed from Croft’s public positions on education.

“I will say that throughout this campaign, at both of our forums and in public, Croft has touted his support for public education and has never mentioned such an outrageous suggestion,” she said in an emailed response to the Post’s questions. “All of his mailers paint him to be the public education candidate.”

Education was a topic during a September Johnson County Post forum, but there was no mention of the need to disband school district governing bodies. The answers at that event focused more on voucher programs and the state’s school finance formula.

Since public schools are the economic engine of Johnson County, Shernuk said in the email, such interference could cause irreversible harm to schools and send home values spiraling downward.

“Clearly he has a hidden agenda that he doesn’t want the public to know about,” she said.

Shernuk said she did not know who released the video.

Local GOP chair responds

Holiday said she was unaware of the video when contacted Sunday evening.

Croft has a regular weekly video call, usually with many others in attendance, she noted. She did not remember having a conversation about dissolving school boards but does have a memory of saying she’d push back on County Chair Mike Kelly because of his decision to stop livestreaming public comments at commission meetings.

As for dissolving school boards, Holiday said, “I was a teacher for 30 years. I firmly believe in school boards and local control. I’m always going to be for education and educators and kids. That’s what got me into politics in the first place.”

She wondered whether her remarks about Kelly, which she said referred to the public comments issue, might have been spliced together with the school board discussion.

“I think we’ve got a phony,” she said of the video. “I think the whole thing is bogus.”

County chair, Democratic leader respond

For his part, Kelly called Croft’s remarks part of a pattern among Republicans reaching down from the top of the ticket.

“They’re saying the quiet part out loud that if you don’t like the results of an election, you should devise a process to remove them instead of trying to work harder and win fair and square the next time out,” he said.

“I’m disappointed to hear such rhetoric from one of the top leaders of the legislature and of the Republican Party,” Kelly said before pledging that he would always look for potential ways to work across party lines.

Cole Robinson, executive director of the county Democratic Party and a Prairie Village city councilmember, voiced similar sentiments.

In particular, he said he was struck by how casually Croft talked of dissolving duly elected school boards.

“It should be disqualifying. You should not be able to hold office and talk like that,” he said. “It just comes off as a very high ranking Republican official who participates in a supermajority just being way too comfortable and way too casual in his language — being way too cavalier with how he treats our democracy and how he treats elections that are settled and decisive.”

Both Robinson and Kelly cited the efforts to reorganize Prairie Village’s mode of city governance through citizen-led petitions last year as an example of a pattern among local Republicans seeking to challenge elections with legal tactics.

None of the people the Post spoke with knew which statute Croft might have been referring to during the call when talking about dissolving local school boards.

Last year, a group of parents in Wilson, Kansas, presented a petition in Ellsworth County to dissolve USD 112, using KSA 72-635. A successful petition means the issue would go before the voters.