JCCC Updates: Country artist Lee Brice to perform at JCCC’s annual scholarship benefit concert

As a cultural hub of Johnson County, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) brings a diverse collection of concerts and performances to the community. This March, JCCC is once again hosting the Cohen Community Series, an annual event that helps fund educational programs and student scholarships. Now’s your chance to see Lee Brice’s intimate, acoustic “You, Me, and My Guitar” tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Midwest Trust Center.

A gift to students and the community

The Cohen Community Series was established in 2008 through a gift from Jon Stewart, former vice chairman of the JCCC Board of Trustees, JCCC alumnus, and former president of Metcalf Bank. This annual event is named in honor of the late Barton P. Cohen, president of Metcalf Bancshares, vice chairman and general counsel of Metcalf Bank, and local attorney.

Proceeds from Cohen Series events directly support JCCC scholarships and educational programs – which help make college possible for many students each semester.

Scholarships reduce student stress and student debt

The JCCC Foundation provides millions of dollars in scholarships every year to help our students reach their educational and professional goals. Through a variety of events throughout the year (including the Cohen Community Series concert), the JCCC Foundation raises funds to help students through:

Merit and financial need tuition and textbook scholarships

Student emergency assistance funds

The Cavalier MealSHARE program

International and Immigrant Student Services scholarships

Veteran and military-affiliated scholarships

Student needs continue to outpace the funds available, but these funds make such a difference. Watch 2023 JCCC graduate, Han Pimental, speak about the transformative power of a scholarship:

Lee Brice’s “You, Me, and My Guitar” tour

With more than 3.7 billion on-demand streams and more than 4 billion spins on Pandora, Lee Brice enjoys massive success on country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road.

In 2021, he reached the number one spot on Country Radio with the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) two-time-platinum-selling, “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” This follows three prior No.1 hits from Brice:

“One of Them Girls,” named as 2021 Country Song of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) and a three-time RIAA platinum track.

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, which won Single of the Year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in 2021.

And the six-time platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated for Single of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2020.

When Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice isn’t selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born Whiskey, he’s spending time with his wife Sara, two young sons, and daughter.

Learn more

Tickets for this special event go on sale November 1, 2024, and start at $50. No discounts apply. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jccc.edu/lee.