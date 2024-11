Clothing retailer J. Crew aims to bring its second discount store to Johnson County.

The New York-based company has filed plans to open a new J. Crew Factory store at the growing Bluhawk development.

J. Crew Factory will open at 7951 W. 160th St.

The store will move into a space in the center of the shopping center, just off 159th Street and Antioch Road.

There, it will operate near other retail tenants like T.J. Maxx and Ulta Beauty.

Representatives from the company did not immediately have an opening timeline on hand when reached by the Post.

J. Crew Factory offers slightly discounted apparel

The company’s inventory features items for women, men and children in a variety of brands.

J. Crew Factory’s clothing items range from blouses and sweaters to dresses and shoes.

The store also offers accessories like hats, gloves, jewelry and belts.

This marks the second J. Crew Factory store in Johnson County

The brand opened its first J. Crew Factory store in the county in November 2023, at the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in southern Overland Park.

J. Crew also previously operated a store at the Town Center Plaza store in Leawood. That store closed in 2022, following more than a decade in that space.

J. Crew Factory also comes as one of several new recent additions to the Bluhawk shopping center, with many more as part of a next phase of retail development dubbed The Boundary at Bluhawk.

