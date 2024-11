The city of Mission may limit the number of people served by an annual program that aims to help families in need during the holidays.

Along with several other potential changes intended to keep the program alive, the Mission City Council during an October committee meeting discussed capping the city’s long-standing family adoption program to 60 families starting in 2024.

The potential change comes amid concerns the volunteer-led program is on the brink of becoming unsustainable, both financially and logistically.

City leaders told the Post that Mission still sees value and purpose in the program. The family adoption program works with school social workers at public schools to identify northeast Johnson County students and their families who need assistance during the holidays.

After evaluating the program this year, the city found it needed to address the following:

A core group of dedicated volunteers who need help to continue this program.

A change in needs and demographics of the families served.

Balancing the resources the program has with the scale of the program, including limiting the number of families served.

The number of families served by the program has grown substantially in the past 15 years.

In its first year in 2006, the program provided 12 families with a food basket at Thanksgiving. Last year, the program helped more than 100 families at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“The changes being made to the program are to ensure its success and longevity,” Mayor Sollie Flora told the Post in an emailed statement. “The City of Mission desires to serve families in need in (northeast) Johnson County during the holiday season in a manner that is responsive and sustainable.”

City surveyed school social workers for feedback

The city recently surveyed school social workers for feedback on the family adoption program. Mission also asked social workers for input on the city council’s previous idea to give families gift cards for food at Thanksgiving and winter holidays in lieu of traditional holiday meals.

At a city council committee meeting this month, City Administrator Laura Smith shared the following feedback from social workers:

Families who participate in the program generally find a traditional meal at Thanksgiving more meaningful than a meal at Christmas.

Social workers recommended a $250 gift card for food for a family of four people.

If the program is limited to families in Mission and Roeland Park only, then some of the schools’ neediest families may go unserved during the holiday season.

60-family cap, gift cards for food during winter holidays

Smith said without capping the number of families who participate in the program, then the cost of purchasing $250 food gift cards at Christmas would nearly triple the program’s budget.

City staff believes capping the program at 60 families would help alleviate budgetary concerns, Smith said, but the program’s committee of volunteers suggested a higher cap of 80 families.

The city is also considering modifying the program application to reinforce the emphasis on serving children, as well as seeking outside organizations to help adopt families. A revised application could also potentially ask families about their participation in other local programs, Smith said.

Smith said whether families are participating in other programs would have no impact on their ability to be part of the family adoption program, but it would be used to inform the city about potential partnerships.

Next steps:

Smith told the Post that the 60 family cap is going into effect for the 2024 season.

The committee discussed changes at its Oct. 31 meeting, and the city council has provided direction, Smith said. No formal vote is necessary, she said.

Go deeper: Watch the entire Oct. 9 committee meeting discussion online here, starting at 2:09.