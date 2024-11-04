Phil Cacioppo

April 1, 1946 — October 28, 2024

Overland Park

PHILLIP CHARLES CACIOPPO, 78, of Overland Park, KS, passed away October 28th 2024, peacefully at home. Phil was born on April 1, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Lena Marie Rizzo and Dr. Alex C. Cacioppo.

Phil was known for his zest for life, as well as his love of Elvis & The Beatles. He had a vibrant spirit that touched everyone. He was very kind to everyone he met and didn’t know a stranger.

Phil earned his Bachelor of Science degree at the Florida Institute of Technology. Phil dutifully served his country in the Vietnam War, learning to fly on his private time during his service. Phil also had a fascination with space and went on to work for the space program in Houston, Texas for a year after college. Phil later went on to earn an MBA.

Phil spent most of his career as an electrical engineer at KCP&L, helping to keep the lights on for Kansas City residents in harsh blizzards and historic storms. He retired at the age of 60.

Phil was a locally loved singer, dancer and actor in the Kansas City area who even dabbled in being an Elvis Impersonator. Fostering a burning desire to create art, Phil learned to play the guitar, sing, dance, and starred in his own film, (Why White men Can’t Dance), serving as writer, director, producer, and lead actor. He took every chance to engage in the local community and arts. Phil was a well-educated and respectable gentleman always ready with a story to tell and easily recognized by his never faltering wit, and passion for art, science and history.

Phil is preceded in death by his father and brother. He is survived by his mother, Lena, who cherished her dear son until the very end. Phil’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and he will be dearly missed.

A funeral service to celebrate Phil’s life will be 2:30 pm Friday, November 8, 2024, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Phil may be given to Phoenix Hospice, 6803 W. 64th Street, Suite 101, Overland Park, KS 66202.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.