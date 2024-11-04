September 1, 1954 — October 27, 2024

Overland Park, KS

William Boyd Dickinson IV, 70, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on October 27, 2024. Will was born September 1, 1954 in Glenview, Illinois to William Boyd Dickinson III, founder of the Washington Post Writers Group, and Betty Ann Landree Dickinson, medical researcher and Master Gardener. The family lived briefly in Santa Fe before settling in the Washington, D.C. area where Will graduated from Yorktown Senior High School in Arlington, VA, in 1972, and was known for his love of the drama club.

Will attended the University of Kansas, in Lawrence, as a fourth-generation Jayhawk. He graduated from the William Allen White School of Journalism in 1976. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, where he formed life-long friendships. His love for KU basketball would last the rest of his life.

After graduation, Will moved to the Kansas City area to start his career with United Press International. He completed his journalism career as an editor at HCI, a hydroelectric industry publication, in 2009. He became a father to twins, Andrew and Casey, in 1988. As a devoted father he enjoyed spending time coaching, watching, and traveling to his children’s sporting events. As an avid Royals and Chiefs fan, he is responsible for his children’s love of Kansas City sports.

Will met his partner, Fred, in 2003 through mutual friends. They enjoyed going to the theatre, watching baseball and football, nights at the Dixie Belle, and finding any excuse to take scenic road trips enroute to visit family. Will and Fred had most recently traveled to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, and were looking forward to seeing Mount Rushmore.

He was a devoted caretaker and advocate to his partner, Fred, as he battled his own health issues. He spent his retirement traveling when he could, and day-dreaming about traveling when he couldn’t. Self-reflective by nature, Will spent the last years of his life seeking new experiences, breaking out of his comfort zone, and growing to better understand himself and learning to connect with those most important to him. He enjoyed being active, reading, researching family genealogy, and staying current with politics. He loved being a Grandpa and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spoiling his granddaughter, Theodora. Will never missed an opportunity to spend time with his favorite grand-pup, Eero.

He is survived by his loving partner, Fred Joy, of 21 years, his children: Andrew (Elaine),;and Casey; his father, William Dickinson III; brother, David (Susan),; grandchildren: Theodora, Lewin, Freya, Gideon and Augustus.

A joyful Celebration of Life will be held at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 AM.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.