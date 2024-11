A company offering “exceptional” women’s apparel will soon open its doors in Johnson County for the first time.

Canadian women’s clothing store Aritzia will open its new Leawood store on Saturday at the Town Center Crossing shopping center.

Aritzia will be at 4401 W. 119th St.

The clothing store will open at the Town Center Crossing shopping center, just off 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

Outdoor apparel store L.L. Bean previously occupied that space before it closed earlier this year.

Aritzia will also be located near other clothing and accessory stores at the shopping center, like Fabletics and jewelry store Evereve.

Aritzia specializes in women’s apparel and accessories

The retailer’s clothing offerings range from dresses and blouses and jumpsuits and blazers.

Aritzia’s inventory also includes denim items and activewear as well as accessories like bags, hats and shoes.

The brand also offers a “Sweatfleece” line of items that includes sweatpants and hoodies, as well as a “Super Puff” line of specialized heavy coats and vests.

This marks Aritzia’s first local store

In addition to being the first Johnson County store, the Leawood store will also be the retailer’s first store in Kansas and in the wider Kansas City metro area.

The Canadian company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver.

The brand has stores in several other states across the country, including in Colorado and Illinois.

Want more local business news? Clothing retailer J. Crew planning new store at Overland Park’s Bluhawk