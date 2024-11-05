fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Charles “Sam’ Lovell

Share this story:

April 22, 1930 — November 2, 2024
Overland Park, KS

Visitation

Saturday, November 9, 2024

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Celebration of Life Service

Saturday, November 9, 2024

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Graveside Service

Saturday, November 9, 2024

3:00 – 3:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
Girja Johri
Next article
Could Mission Road church be site for new Prairie Village city hall? It’s an option

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO