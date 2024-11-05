Obituaries November 5, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Charles “Sam’ Lovell Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL April 22, 1930 — November 2, 2024 Overland Park, KS Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2024 1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 9, 2024 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Graveside Service Saturday, November 9, 2024 3:00 – 3:30 pm (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleGirja JohriNext articleCould Mission Road church be site for new Prairie Village city hall? It’s an option