February 8, 2021 — November 3, 2024

Overland Park

1,364 miraculous days. And love that will last an eternity.

On Sunday, November 3, Dax Wilder Blattner completed his mission on Earth. He was in control, at peace, and in the safety and comfort of his Dad’s arms. We were by his side every single step of the way. He is survived by his parents [Tyson and Danielle Blattner], his little brother [Bodie Blattner], his dog [Ozzie], his Indiana grandparents [Todd and Jody Polita], his grandparents on the farm [Terry and Joyce Blattner], his aunts and uncles [Samie Jo (Blattner) and David Hill, Skyler and Dianna Blattner, and Kaycee Lee (Blattner) Capps], his cousins [Oakleigh and Eastin Hill, Brielle, Brinley and Brooklyn Blattner, and Snowden and Declan Capps], and an extended family that loved him so much.

We can’t be anything but proud of our boy. He put up a damn good fight. He always had such a positive attitude. His strength, courage, and bravery was full throttle each and every day. He almost quadrupled his life expectancy. He was our little wild flower that was able to grow however he wanted, he didn’t need to be shaped; he was rare, his soul is pure, and he will always be absolutely perfect. He gave us a new perspective on life. It was always the simple things: the warm sunshine, a cool breeze, and the bright blue sky, and a love that will last an eternity. It has been the most rewarding years of our lives — being parents to Dax. We were the only ones on this Earth that were able to water him and help him grow, and I think we did a phenomenal job. Dax did not spend one day in the hospital due to illness. He was able to experience life as normally as he could. He thrived in a warm, loving home with a stable family. He traveled A LOT – dipped his toes in Lake Michigan, The Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic Ocean. He had a love for being outside and feeling the warm sunshine, listening to the waves at the beach, and feeling the breeze through his hair. He had such a pure connection with Mother Nature. He enjoyed music, riding in the car, being held, rocking in the recliner, bouncing in our laps, and swinging.

And as a parent I think that’s all you want; to have a child that is kind, sweet, loving, strong, positive, have a life filled with love, experience joy, and experience all of the goodness in the little things. And Dax was just that — simply the best, the most incredible, miraculous little boy that changed our lives forever. He has made an impact on this Earth and has touched so many hearts. So strong, so tough, determined, brave, smart, kind, loving, unique, and absolutely the sweetest little boy with the most joyful voice, the most beautiful eyes, and a smile that was contagious. I could go on and on about our son. He is such an inspiration.

We know our bond with Dax will last an eternity, he made us parents and it’s been quite the journey into parenthood. We’ve told him since the very beginning that he was our #1; and he always will be. It’s an absolute honor to be his Mom and Dad. Our love for Dax is infinite.

Throughout this journey we have curated a very special support system with our family and closest friends – the ones that show up and continuously check in. There is no need to list names, you all know who you are. We thank you.

Our momentum to keep Dax comfortable never stopped. We want to send a special thank you to the original team in the Overland Park Regional NICU, Dr. Lynn Beck, Dr. Chris Sweeney, Scott Lopez with Alliance Rehab, Stacey Heath with UnitedHealthcare, Katie Hoelting with Infant/Toddler Services, Decker Integrated Orthotics and Prosthetics, and our girls at Stark Edler Apothecary.

Dax’s story and impact has reached 37 countries.

Please continue to speak highly of Dax and share his story.

www.thestoryofdaxwilder.com

If you decide to send flowers, we kindly ask that they are blue (like the sky and the waves at the beach), or yellow (like the warm, bright sun).

Visitation

Thursday, November 7, 2024

5:00 – 7:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Private Family Graveside Service

Friday, November 8, 2024

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.