The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results.

Results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name are included the number of votes they won as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.

As provisional and mail-in ballots are received and counted, these results may change throughout the week.

The final official results will be certified by the county canvassing board on Monday, Nov. 18.

U.S. President

Harris/Walz (D): 53%

Trump/Vance (R): 45%

Kennedy, Jr./Shanahan (I): 1%

Oliver/ter Maat (L): 1%

U.S. House (3rd District)

These totals are for the entire Congressional district.

Sharice Davids (D): 54%

Prasanth Reddy (R): 42%

Steve Roberts (L): 4%

Kansas Senate

District 6

Pat Pettey (D): 63%

Tabitha Burt (R): 37%

District 7

Ethan Corson (D): 64%

Dave Dannov (R): 36%

District 8

Cindy Holscher (D): 61%

Beneé Hudson (R): 39%

District 9

Beverly Gossage (R): 61%

Norman Mallicoat (D): 39%

District 10

Mike Thompson (R): 52%

ndrew Mall (D): 48%

District 11

Kellie Warren (R): 52%

Karen Thurlow (D): 48%

District 21

Dinah Sykes (D): wins uncontested

District 23

Adam Thomas (R): 52%

Stacey Knoell (D): 48%

District 35

TJ Rose (R): 53%

Jason Anderson (D): 47%

District 37

Douglas Shane (R): 58%

Sherry Giebler (D): 42%

Kansas House

District 5

Carrie Barth (R): 67%

Henry Johns (D): 33%

District 8

Chris Croft (R): 55%

Pam Shernuk (D): 45%

District 14

Charlotte Esau (R): 52%

Dennis Miller (D): 48%

District 15

Lauren Bohi (R): 51%

Allison Hougland (D): 49%

District 16

Linda Featherston (D): wins uncontested

District 17

Jo Ella Hoye (D): 67%

Michael Kerner (L): 33%

District 18

Cindy Neighbor (D): 56%

Robert Whitman (R): 40%

Steve Hohe (L): 4%

District 19

Stephanie Clayton (D): 62%

Mark Hermes (R): 38%

District 20

Mari-Lynn Poskin (D): 57%

Jerry Charlton (R): 43%

District 21

Jerry Stogsdill (D): wins uncontested

District 22

Lindsay Vaughn (D): wins uncontested

District 23

Susan Ruiz (D): wins uncontested

District 24

Jarrod Ousley (D): 65%

Dale Redick (R): 35%

District 25

Rui Xu (D): 64%

Greg Schoofs (R): 36%

District 26

Chip VanHouden (R): wins uncontested

District 27

Sean Tarwater Sr. (R): 59%

David Benson (D): 41%

District 28

Carl Turner (R): 51%

Ace Allen (D): 49%

District 29

Heather Meyer (D): wins uncontested

District 30

Laura Williams (R): 53%

Betsey Lasister (D): 47%

District 39

Angela Stiens (R): 52%

Vanessa Vaughn West (D): 48%

District 43

Bill Sutton (R): wins uncontested

District 48

Dan Osman (D): 53%

Randy Ross (R): 47%

District 49

Nikki McDonald (D): 50% (6,087 votes)

Kurtis Ruf (R): 50% (5,992 votes)

District 78

Robyn Essex (R): 55%

Daniel Goodman (D): 45%

District 108

Brandon Woodard (D): wins uncontested

District 117

Adam Turk (R): 58%

Bill Hammond (D): 42%

District 121

John Resman (R): 56%

Mel Pinick (D): 44%

Kansas State Board of Education

These results are for the entire area the seat covers, not just Johnson County.

Area 2

Melanie Haas (D): 61%

Fred Postlewait (R): 34%

Kiel Corkran (I): 4%

Area 4

Connie O’Brien (R): 46%

Kris Meyer (D): 54%

Johnson County District Attorney

Steve Howe (R): 51%

Vanessa Riebli (D): 49%

Johnson County Sheriff

Byron Roberson (D): 51%

Doug Bedford (R): 49%

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners

The following contests are officially nonpartisan, and candidates did not declare a party affiliation for the ballot.

District 2

Jeff Meyers: 55%

Mark Hamill: 45%

District 3

Julie Brewer: 53%

Charlotte O’Hara: 47%

District 6

Shirley Allenbrand: 52%

Mike Storm: 48%

Judicial retention

Voters were asked if the following judges should be retained on their respective bench with a simple yes/no vote.

Kansas Court of Appeals

Sarah Warner

Yes: 207,551

No: 59,196

David Bruns

Yes: 188,654

No: 70, 652

G. Gordon Atcheson

Yes: 174,291

No: 81,679

Karen Arnold-Burger

Yes: 181,111

No: 75,770

Rachel Pickering

Yes: 175,454

No: 79,323

Angela Coble

Yes: 178,394

No: 75,919

Kathryn Gardner

Yes: 184,060

No: 70,023

Johnson County District Court

James Vano

Yes: 177,760

No: 71,402

Thomas Sutherland

Yes: 185,961

No: 62,751

Robert Wonnell

Yes: 175,717

No: 72,146

James Charles Droege

Yes: 177,126

No: 70,004

Joann Woltman

Yes: 177,774

No: 69,530

Brenda Cameron

Yes: 178,955

No: 68,954

Paul Burmaster

Yes: 176,304

No: 70,188

Stephanie Goodenow

Yes: 182,045

No: 65,411

Catherine Decena Triplett

Yes: 179,009

No: 67,575

Jason Billam

Yes: 174,813

No: 70, 560

District Magistrate Judges

Wayne Smith

Yes: 179,211

No: 66,292

Curtis Sample

Yes: 177,256

No: 66,792

John McEntee