Girja Johri

July 1, 1927 — November 3, 2024
Shawnee

Girja Johri, 97, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away November 3, 2024.

A funeral service will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

