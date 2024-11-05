Obituaries November 5, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Girja Johri Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL July 1, 1927 — November 3, 2024 Shawnee Girja Johri, 97, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away November 3, 2024. A funeral service will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleOverland Park Police arrest 2 following armed robbery in Hy-Vee parking lotNext articleCharles “Sam’ Lovell