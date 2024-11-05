Joseph “Joe” Maya

May 16, 1947 – October 31, 2024

Joseph Maya, age 77, passed away on October 31, 2024, at Saint Luke’s Hospice House. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 16, 1947, to Joseph Maya and Delores Mendez Maya.

Joe graduated in 1966 from Argentine High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He loved the Air Force and worked under Commander Newman. One of his fondest memories was when Commander Newman told him to pack his bag, he was going to England. Joe met the love of his life, Patricia Barron from Topeka, Kansas. They received the Sacrament of Matrimony on September 28, 1974, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. Joe was a loving husband, father to Stephanie and grandfather to his pride and joy, Lola. He loved to take road trips and never missed any activities of his granddaughter. Joe was employed with United Parcel Service for thirty years, then worked for Global.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty years, Patricia; daughter Stephanie Maya Paul; and granddaughter, Lola Paul of Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by his sisters; Grace Hernandez, Overland Park, Kansas, Mary Villegas, Kansas City, Kansas, and Carol Le Desma of Leavenworth, Kansas; brothers, Raymond Rios of Kansas City, Kansas, and Gene Maya (Kathy) of Kansas City, Kansas; mother in law , Juanita Cardiff; brother in law, Richard Barron; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Beatrice Ramirez, Juanita Hernandez, and Josephine Roach; and brother in law Michael Barron.

Mass Of Christian Burial with Celebrant Father Oswaldo Sandoval will be celebrated Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. with the rosary prayed at the Church of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd. St., Overland Park, Kansas 66212. Burial will be at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

The family wants to express their sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Saint Luke’s Hospital and Saint Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri, for guiding and treating Joe throughout his stay. Your professional care during his time as a patient is highly appreciated and respected.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Holy Cross, Alzheimer’s Association and Humane Society.

