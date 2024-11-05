Marie Louise Voysey

October 28, 1939 — October 27, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Marie Louise (Wood) Voysey, age 84, passed away peacefully October 27, 2024 at her home in Overland Park, Kansas. She was surrounded by her husband of 62 years and her children.

Marie (Mimi) was born October 28, 1939 in Wallace, Idaho to Edgar and Laura Wood. She enjoyed her childhood on 309 Bank Street with her many friends nearby. During her senior year in high school, Marie entered a national homemaker competition . It was a great honor, especially coming from a small mountain town, for Marie to win the title of Miss Betty Crocker of Idaho inspiring her field of study in college.

After graduation from Wallace High School, in 1957, Marie attended the University of Idaho where she studied Home Economics and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. In 1960 she met David Voysey, an engineering student formerly from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. After completing her degree in 1961, Marie accepted a position to teach high school English and Home Economics in Everett, Washington. David and Marie were married on September 22, 1962 at the Congregational Church in Wallace, Idaho.

Over the next 62 years, Marie and David moved many times mostly with Colgate Palmolive. They lived in Oklahoma, California, New Jersey, Japan, and Kansas. Each relocation offered unique experiences, challenges, and opportunities for Marie to do what she did best, organize and be a homemaker. During the two years in Tokyo she also taught kindergarten at Seisen International School. In the mid 1980s Marie and David grew tired of relocating and decided to leave Colgate, eventually purchasing Gieske Custom Sheet Metal Fabrication Company in downtown Kansas City, a small but very exciting company. Once again Marie had the opportunity to show off her organizational skills as the office manager. In those twelve years working hand in hand, with late night worries, successes, and even failures, the close couple drew even closer. Their special bond was noticed by everyone who knew them. In 2007 they sold Gieske and transitioned to their long awaited retirement. Marie was active in Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church where, among other things, she was a Deacon for two terms, a gardening angel, and sang in the choir with David. Marie was also active in Chapter FQ of P.E.O. for many years. Over the years the family grew with the arrival of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie and David were able to spend a great deal of time with family and friends in their house in Eastham, Massachusetts. They enjoyed walking the long beaches, eating fresh seafood, working in the gardens, and walking their dog, Toby. Cape Cod held a very special place in the hearts of Marie and David…and Toby.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Laura Wood. She is survived by her husband, David Voysey, three children, Linda Sizemore (Rich), Suzanne Rucker (Mark), and David Voysey, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her brother, Ed Wood of Seattle, Washington.

A Celebration of Life for Marie will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, mail to 9300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, KS 66207 or to Good Shepherd Hospice of Olathe, mail to 1317 S Fountain Dr., Olathe, KS 66061 or visit

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.