Mike Frizzell November 5, 2024 Crime & Courts Overland Park Police arrest 2 following armed robbery in Hy-Vee parking lot Photo credit Shutterstock. Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in a parking lot near 95th Street and Antioch Road late Monday afternoon. Overland Park police officers were called to the Hy-Vee Grocery Store parking lot, 8501 W. 95th St., at 3:47 p.m. Monday. Officer John Lacy, the spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said the suspects got into the victim's vehicle, showed a gun and demanded money. "The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot from the back of the store," Lacy said. "A Hy-Vee security guard identified one of the suspects." No injuries were reported in the robbery or the search that followed. On Tuesday morning, Lacy confirmed that both suspects had been taken into custody. The suspects have not been publicly identified. No other details have been released. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.