Steve Howe appears set for fifth term as Johnson County DA

District Attorney Steve Howe maintained his seat as the county’s head prosecutor Tuesday, ensuring a fifth term for the Republican.

In unofficial final results, voters chose Howe over Democratic challenger Vanessa Riebli 50.6% to 49.2%.

The vote totals were 162,101 for Howe and 157,646 for Riebli.

Howe described his win as a “hard-fought victory.”

“We will not use the Jackson County method of criminal justice, but instead, running Johnson County (will be) where we hold people accountable, we keep your community safe and make sure that our schools and our kids are safe.”

He added: “We will fight to stop the fentanyl that is going throughout our county, and we will continue to work for you make sure the business community is safe.”

Howe earns fifth term

The results show that Howe was able to weather controversies over his handling of the officer-involved killing of John Albers in 2018 and the FBI investigation that brought national attention to the case.

Howe was first elected in 2008 and ran unopposed for two ensuing terms in 2012 and 2016.

But his decision not to charge the police officer who shot and killed John Albers in 2018 while the teenager was in a mental health crisis followed him through pandemic years in which police killings came under close public scrutiny.

An FBI investigation followed, but no federal charges were filed against the officer.

Howe fended off challenges from two former assistant DAs

Howe’s quest for a fifth term in office was met with vigorous challenges by three comers — two Democrats and a Republican.

In the Democratic primary in August, Riebli won against Zach Thomas, a defense attorney who had challenged Howe unsuccessfully in 2020.

Howe also defeated a challenge within his own party from David Greenwald, of the Lawrence prosecutor’s office.

Greenwald and Riebli were both former prosecutors for Johnson County. Riebli served over 21 years as assistant district attorney and also has experience as a defense attorney.

During the general election campaign, Riebli challenged Howe’s leadership, management of the office staff and number of timely prosecutions. She proposed specialty units and an emphasis on mental health and drug crimes.

Howe campaigned on his record, citing a flat crime rate since he took office and effective prosecution.