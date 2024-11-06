January 18, 1949 — November 1, 2024

Overland Park,KS

Emery Maurice McKimmy, 75, passed away November 1,2024 at 2:50 pm at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born January 18,1949 in Terre Haute, Indiana. His passing was due to stage 4 lung cancer and tumor in the left frontal lobe of his brain, which left him with many challenges on a day-to-day basis.

Emery was intelligent, quick witted, had a great sense of humor and always made those around him laugh and feel at ease. He was the best caring, loving husband that one could ever ask for. I thank the Lord every day for bringing Emery into my life. He was always ready and willing to help those around him and continued serving his country even after retiring from the Navy in 1995. Emery had a relentless dedication and involvement with the American Legion post 370 of Kansas helping veterans and their families.

Emery is preceded by his parents; Emery C. McKimmy and Coralie Mae Johnson McKimmy: previous wife Norma McKimmy of Overland Park, Kansas; sister Elizabeth McKimmy : and brother Steve McKimmy.

He is survived by ;his loving wife Jean McKimmy: son Douglas Patrick McKimmy: son Steven James McKimmy: stepdaughter Deborah “Sam” Baez & husband Rick Baez: and stepson Jacob Lamb & wife Elizabeth. His beloved grandchildren; Anatasia “Anna” Baez & husband Jack Wright: Mayuko Lamb and Benjro Lamb: and Emily Balentine. I am listing cousins as, “all Johnson Cousins” and “all McKimmy cousins” because it would take three pages! His brother-in-law Phillip Schwartz: and friends back in Terre Haute, Indiana are Kenny King and John Friend. In addition, all his surviving classmates from Wiley High School class of 1967 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He leaves behind his Kansas American Legion friends and the 40 & 8, plus all his Brothers and Sisters in Arms who he mentored and trained.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.