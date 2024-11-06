Mike Frizzell November 6, 2024 Emergency Response Truck fire prompts miles-long backup on US-69 in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo courtesy Overland Park Police, via X. The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating what caused a U-Haul truck to catch fire on U.S. 69 Highway on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the exit ramp from southbound US-69 to 151st Street at 3:04 p.m. Police immediately closed the exit ramp to 151st Street and the highway’s right lane. Arriving crews reported the engine compartment and cab of the truck were “fully involved.” It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. The ramp’s closure and one lane, on top of the ongoing construction for the 69-Express project, caused traffic to slow to a crawl from 119th Street, just over four miles to 151st Street. Police reopened the right lane of southbound US-69 at about 4 p.m. The exit ramp to 151st Street remained closed for nearly six hours as the fire was investigated, and then a tow company worked to unload the truck and haul everything away. Police cleared the scene shortly before 9 p.m. No injuries were reported. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleIn 2 JoCo races for Kansas State Board of Ed, wins for Dems and GOP Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES In 2 JoCo races for Kansas State Board of Ed, wins for Dems and GOP GOP gains Kansas Statehouse seats in JoCo, hangs on to supermajorities Two JoCo commissioners keep seats, newcomer ousts an incumbent See unofficial final results for the 2024 election in Johnson County Sharice Davids again rolls to victory in JoCo’s U.S. House district