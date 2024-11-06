Sheila Donovan

April 24, 1972 — November 2, 2024

Lenexa

Sheila Kraft Donovan was born on April 24, 1972, to Jerry and Karen Kraft in Hoxie, Kansas. She married Todd Donovan in 1995, and on January 10, 2002, she welcomed her beloved son, Tyler Donovan, into the world. Sheila and her son, Tyler, joined their heavenly Father together on November 1, 2024.

Sheila was known for her many hobbies and passions. She was an avid crafter, creating beautiful homemade cards, knitting, and tending to her plants with a remarkable green thumb. A lover of fitness, she enjoyed staying active and valued her health. Sheila’s faith was deeply rooted; she held a strong belief in God and was always eager to share her faith with those around her. Her greatest pride and joy was her son, Tyler, and she delighted in sharing every piece of news about him. Sheila’s laugh was truly infectious, and her sense of humor could brighten any room. She brought joy to every occasion, making them filled with laughter and fun.

Sheila was resilient from a young age, battling severe asthma that led to hospitalizations far from her family. Yet, she faced these challenges with a spirit of perseverance and strength. Her life was filled with close friendships, and she was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Sheila is preceded in death by her cherished grandparents and several beloved aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her parents, Jerry and Karen Kraft of Salina, KS; her sisters, Michelle (John) Farmer of Russell, KS, and Darcy (Steve) Sly of Spring Hill, KS; her nephews Craig, Kyle, and Cameron Farmer, and Jeff and Nathan Holmes; her nieces Courtney Craig, Kelsey Wallpe, Kayla Braun, Erica Eddleman, and Briel and Arabella Sly. Her great nephews Jacob John Wallpe and Malloy Craig as well as a large extended family and countless friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Sheila’s legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering faith will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.