January 10, 2002 — November 2, 2024

Lenexa

Tyler Kenneth Donovan, born on January 10, 2002, in Olathe, Kansas, was a cherished son to Sheila and Todd Donovan of Lenexa, KS. On November 1, 2024, Tyler and his beloved mother, Sheila, were welcomed together into the arms of their heavenly Father.

Raised in Lenexa, Kansas, Tyler attended school in the Shawnee Mission School District. During high school, he worked for ITH Moving Company, where he gained a strong work ethic and dedication to helping others. After graduating, he pursued a career in electrical work at Metropolitan Community College, earning his lineman certification. Tyler found fulfillment as part of the Premier Power team, where he took pride in his work. Recently, he returned home after assisting hurricane victims in Florida, an experience he felt privileged to have, embodying his spirit of compassion and service.

Tyler was a skilled marksman and passionate hunter, treasuring time spent at the family farm in Norton, KS. He looked forward to mornings at the local café before heading out on hunting adventures with his uncles and cousins, and he never missed a chance to enjoy his favorite taco pizza in Norton. Outside of the outdoors, Tyler was an avid gamer, connecting online with friends and sharing many laughs and memories.

Known for his independence and self-reliance, Tyler seldom asked for help but was always the first to offer a hand to others. His generous heart and willingness to support friends and family exemplified his selfless spirit, which will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Donovan, his great-grandparents Kenneth and Eunice Neiltupp, and his cousin Elliot Conrad. He is survived by his father, Todd Donovan; his grandparents, Karen and Jerry Kraft of Salina, KS, and Tammy and Richard Miller of Norton, KS; his aunts, Michele Donovan, Michelle Farmer (Kraft), and Darcy Sly (Kraft); his uncle, Aaron Miller; and many cousins, extended family, and close friends who mourn his passing and celebrate his life.

