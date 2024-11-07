Dora Anna Ruth

June 19, 1953 — November 5, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas

Dora “Dodee” Anna Ruth, 71, Lenexa KS died Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 at Olathe Health Hospice House from kidney failure. Funeral services will be 9:30 AM Saturday November 9th, 2024 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. Burial in Shawnee Mission Memory Garden, 23215 W. 75th St, Shawnee. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 prior to the services. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to her church- The Cure Church.

Mrs. Ruth was born June 19th, 1953 in Kansas City, KS. She married Ronald G. Ruth of Kansas City, MO. Their marriage of 33 years was blessed with sons. She was a life long resident of the Kansas City area. Mrs. Ruth in her early years worked as a waitress, Flavor Made Donuts, Velvet Freeze ice cream and grocery store until 1983 when she moved to Bonner Springs and worked at Swingsters for 20 years as a seamstress with embroidery work and later promoted to supervisor until she retired.

She is survived by her 3 sons Bob G. Ruth, Larned, Ks, Christopher L. Ruth (Cheryl) of Bonner Springs, KS and Ronald J. Ruth (Tonia) of Leavenworth, KS along with 6 grand daughters, 5 grand sons, 12 great grand children, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and multiple nieces and nephews.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.