The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one person was arrested after firing a gun at a Johnson County Mental Health facility on Thursday evening.

Public Information Officer McKenzi Davis told the Post that at about 5:22 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies saw a person shooting into the Johnson County Mental Health building in Olathe.

The shots were fired at the outpatient services building located at 1125 W. Spruce St., just east of Kansas Highway 7 and north of W. Santa Fe Street.

“Deputies and officers with the Olathe Police Department responded to the area immediately and were able to detain the subject,” Davis said.

The building was evacuated as deputies and officers briefly negotiated with the armed man in the lobby of the building. He was taken into custody at about 5:35 p.m.

Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to check the suspect for injuries.

The suspect, only identified as a man in his 30s, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in stable condition and remains in Sheriff’s Office custody.

No injuries were reported.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.