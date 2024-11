The end of one chapter marks the beginning of another for a local Mexican eatery.

This week, Jose Pepper’s announced the closing of its long-standing Mission location.

Officials with the restaurant said the Mission restaurant will close in order to refocus efforts toward the upcoming opening of the Cactus Grill — sister concept to Jose Pepper’s — at Lenexa City Center.

Jose Pepper’s has been in Mission for a decade

The restaurant operates at 6870 Johnson Drive, in a stand-alone building near Avelluto’s and the future Mud Pie Bakery space.

Jose Pepper’s is known for classic “Tex Mex” dishes like grilled chicken quesadillas, taco salads, “Texas red” fajitas, and crab and shrimp enchiladas.

Company officials have yet to set a date for the restaurant’s last day, but estimated it would close by the end of the month.

The owners are focusing on their new restaurant

Cactus Grill, under the same ownership, will open its new location later this year at the Restaurant Row development at Lenexa City Center.

There, it will join several other restaurants planning openings soon — including southern cuisine restaurant Tupelo Honey, Mediterranean restaurant Zhoug and healthy eatery Enjoy Pure + Drink.

Employees at Jose Pepper’s in Mission will have the option to transfer to the new Cactus Grill location once it opens — or to another Jose Pepper’s location of their choice, according to a press release.

Jose Pepper’s still has four other locations in Johnson County

The Mexican restaurant still has two locations in Overland Park, one in Shawnee and another in Olathe.

Outside of Johnson County, Jose Pepper’s also has locations in Kansas City, Kansas, as well as in Wichita and Topeka.

In addition to its Lenexa location, Cactus Grill also has locations in Leawood and southern Overland Park.

