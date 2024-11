An annual exhibit of art created by local veterans healing from the effects of war will make its debut at Lenexa City Hall tonight.

The “Place of Peace” art gallery showcases pieces created by 32 local veterans using a variety of media, from paintings to 3-D pieces.

The city will host its reception and panel discussion Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lenexa City Hall Gallery, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway.

“Some of (the artists) have been creating most of their lives. Others are taking it up as a new form of creativity and they’re developing their skills,” said Susanne Neely, recreation advisor for Lenexa Parks & Recreation. “It’s amazing to see the variety.”

This is the exhibit’s debut at city hall

Started by the Arts Council of Johnson County in 2019 in partnership with the Lenexa Arts Council, the exhibit showcases the works of veterans, while telling their stories and the effect creating art has had on them.

“Art is known as a way to help people suffering with any kind of stress, and it’s been known to help artists form community and to express themselves,” Neely said.

This will be the first time Lenexa City Hall will host it. The city hall typically showcases new solo exhibits every month.

“We got to talking about that and realized what an awesome opportunity it would be to feature their art here,” Neely said. “We do have a really great space for it.”

The exhibit personalizes veterans’ experiences

Each featured piece tells a story.

“Each artist has their message or their creativity that they’re conveying,” Neely said. “It speaks to everybody differently.”

Included in the exhibit are pieces from Monkey Brain Art, a 501(c)(3) organization founded by U.S. Air Force Veteran Gary Walker and his wife, Trish.

Involved with the exhibit since its inception, Walker said art helped change the trajectory of his life. Now, his wife and he use it to help others.

“We’ve just seen a lot of life-changing moments for people,” he said. “I never say that we ever saved anybody’s life, even though people tell us that, because it’s up to them. It’s up to (them) how they want to embrace this or pursue it.”

The organization offers free art classes, as well meditation and mindfulness sessions to help veterans, first responders, caregivers and nurses suffering from trauma.

When veterans see their work on the walls of “Place of Peace,” it means a lot, Walker said.

“There’s so much gratification of seeing your art on a wall and have people looking at it,” he said. “For some people that’s not their goal. But some people, it just feeds their soul.”

Artists will meet with the public

At the reception, artists will meet with people to discuss their art, as well as its importance for veterans suffering from the effects of war.

“I think this is a really cool opportunity for the artists to express themselves and then show their work,” Neely said. “But it’s also an amazing opportunity for community members to come in and connect with the artists as well.”

For Walker, he said it’s a time of validation for the artists, as well as chance to take way the stigma from trauma.

“I think when they get to meet our warrior artists and they get to see the talent they possess, it humanizes us,” he said. “We don’t want people feel sorry for us and so I think getting to see us in this environment really softens the focus.”

Neely said hosting the exhibit is a privilege that she hopes will continue.

“I personally just feel very honored,” she said. “I just think it’s really cool that we have this opportunity to show honor to the veterans.”

Many of exhibit’s pieces will be available for purchase. The exhibit will run through Nov. 24. It is available to view from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

