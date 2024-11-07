December 8, 1935 – November 5, 2024

Ruth Ann Fletcher of Prairie Village, KS was born in Calamine, AR. on December 8, 1935 and went home to be with Jesus on November 5, 2024.

Ruth Ann is survived by her three children Joe Fletcher, his wife Debbie, Stephen Fletcher, and Jennifer Dacus and husband Tim; six grandchildren Erick, Kevin, Tiffany, Samantha, Dylan and Abbey; and four great grandchildren Alex, Brynn, Luke, and Lucy.

Ruth Ann Fletcher was a beloved housewife to her late husband Doug Fletcher, a loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress, and recipient of many sewing awards.

Ruth Ann spent her life serving the Lord and her church. She was a member of the Antioch Church of the Nazarene for over 60 years. She was a vital part of the church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, leader for kids caravan program, and women’s ministry. She was known for her care for others and hospitality.

She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends, and church family.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.