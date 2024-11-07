William Franklin “J” McCroy, Jr.

November 4, 1956 — November 4, 2024

Shawnee

William Franklin McCroy, Jr., called “J”, passed away on Monday, November 4th, 2024, his 68th birthday. J was born on November 4th, 1956, to Bill and Harriet McCroy in Evanston, Illinois. He was the oldest of 6 children, followed by JoAnn, Jim, Jacque, Jeff, and Joe. He graduated from Rockhurst High School, Creighton University, and Creighton School of Law. He also played baseball at Creighton.

He married Mary Beth Munro in 1985, with whom he had two children: William “Billy” McCroy, III, and Robert “Bobby” McCroy.

J loved music throughout his life. As a young man, he sang in musicals, and later was an active member of the Hosanna Choir at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was also an avid bowler, competing in up to four leagues per week and participating in tournaments.

J was an attorney and developer for over 35 years, working on various projects across the country, and later with his son Billy on projects in Shawnee, Liberty, and Olathe.

J was a passionate, candid, and steadfast person who loved his family, a good diner meal at Pegah’s, and the Chiefs and the Royals. J’s pride and joy were his two grandchildren: Ezekiel, 8, and Anaïs, 2.

J is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, his ex-wife, his sons, his daughter-and-law, two grandchildren, eight nephews, and four nieces.

There will be a visitation and celebration of life on Thursday, November 7th at St. John Catholic Club from 12 – 4 PM. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 8th at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 AM, followed by a luncheon at Indian Hills Country Club at 11:30 AM.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.