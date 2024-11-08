SMSD News: Read Across SMSD November 2024 – Engage with community

Jace Morales, a 2024 graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School, is currently studying exercise science in his first year of college at Concordia University. He is a football player and prepared for his experience in college by participating in a variety of high school activities and service projects.

Morales is also Native American – a registered member of the Creek Nation. This November, Read Across SMSD’s theme is “Engage with Community.” This is a chance for us to think about how our lives are enriched and strengthened when we spend time deepening our understanding of each other. This theme also coincides with Native American Heritage Month.

Morales recently took some time to talk to Board of Education member Mario Garcia and students at Nieman Elementary about his heritage and how his experiences helped connect him with his family and community. Click here to see a video.

The elementary featured book for Read Across SMSD during the month of November is “Loaf the Cat Goes to the Powwow.” In this book, a curious cat wonders where her boy goes from time to time. One day, she follows after him and discovers that he attends powwows. Morales shared with Nieman students that when he was young, he danced at powwows, much like the boy in the book.

“I really enjoyed the food, dancing, being with my family, and hearing stories from my family — especially my grandfather,” he reflected. “It was a really important experience because it helped me engage with my community. It gave me history and a chance to learn where I am from.”

Sixth grader Caleb Alexander asked Jace what he or any other students should keep in mind, if they have the chance to attend a powwow.

“In my experience they are a welcoming place,” Jace expressed. “If you go here with an open mind and you are ready to learn, I think you are pretty much set!”

November reading and learning resources

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the national Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

Here are the Read Across America November titles from the NEA book list: Elementary Loaf the Cat Goes to the Powwow By Nicholas DeShaw Click here to learn more. Middle Grade Red Bird Danced By Dawn Quigley Click here to learn more. Young Adult Looking for Smoke By K.A. Cobell Click here to learn more.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.