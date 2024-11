A local Mexican restaurant has closed its doors in Mission after roughly two years in business.

Fast-casual Mexican eatery Tortilla Ranch recently closed its Mission location permanently, according to signage at the restaurant.

Tortilla Ranch occupied a space at 6029 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant operated at the Mission Commons shopping center, near Chick-fil-A and Crumbl.

Tortilla Ranch opened there in late 2022, replacing fast-casual Asian eatery Ni Hao Fresh at the time.

Employees at Tortilla Ranch’s Overland Park location said the closure happened last month, citing the owners’ desire to focus entirely on the remaining location.

“We are deeply grateful for your support and loyalty over the years,” said a sign on the Mission restaurant’s doors on Wednesday. “Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

Tortilla Ranch still has one location left

The restaurant’s original location operates at 8617 College Blvd. in Overland Park.

That location opened roughly a decade ago, serving fast-casual fare like tacos and burrito bowls.

Employees at that location say it will remain open for now.

Mission has a seen lot of recent business turnover

Nearby, Mexican eatery Jose Pepper’s also intends to close its Mission location soon — as an effort to focus on the opening of its sister concept Cactus Grill in Lenexa, according to company officials.

Bar and grill Applebee’s also recently closed its Johnson Drive location, along with the rest of its remaining locations across Johnson County.

As far as new arrivals, vegan bakery and cafe Mud Pie Bakery plans to open soon on Johnson Drive — across the street from a new Popeye’s currently undergoing construction.

