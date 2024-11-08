Mike Frizzell November 8, 2024 Emergency Response Pickup truck hits, kills woman on foot on busy Olathe road Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Olathe Police cruisers on the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian dead Thursday night on Lone Elm Road near I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Olathe Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on Lone Elm Road near Interstate 35 on Thursday evening. In a news release, Sgt. John Moncayo with Olathe Police said officers were called to the area at about 6:15 p.m. “Officers arrived and observed an unresponsive 37-year-old female pedestrian,” Moncayo said. “Life-saving measures were performed on the woman while on scene, but she was later declared deceased.” Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters stated that CPR was in progress. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Moncayo said a pickup truck struck the pedestrian. The driver of that truck, a 57-year-old man, remained at the scene and police said he was cooperating with the investigation. Police closed the southbound lane of Lone Elm Road, diverting all traffic to southbound Interstate 35, as they investigated the crash. All lanes reopened at about 10 p.m. Thursday. The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous article‘Not a true educator’ — Victim speaks before ex-Shawnee teacher sentenced for sex crimesNext articleLeawood mulls 5 ideas for what to do with former city hall grounds Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Leawood mulls 5 ideas for what to do with former city hall grounds ‘Not a true educator’ — Victim speaks before ex-Shawnee teacher sentenced for sex crimes Fast-casual Mexican eatery Tortilla Ranch closes in Mission PV weighs ‘significant’ increase for next police body cam contract. Here’s what city would get. Local obituaries from Nov. 1-7