The Olathe Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on Lone Elm Road near Interstate 35 on Thursday evening.

In a news release, Sgt. John Moncayo with Olathe Police said officers were called to the area at about 6:15 p.m.

“Officers arrived and observed an unresponsive 37-year-old female pedestrian,” Moncayo said. “Life-saving measures were performed on the woman while on scene, but she was later declared deceased.”

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters stated that CPR was in progress.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Moncayo said a pickup truck struck the pedestrian.

The driver of that truck, a 57-year-old man, remained at the scene and police said he was cooperating with the investigation.

Police closed the southbound lane of Lone Elm Road, diverting all traffic to southbound Interstate 35, as they investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.